Kevin L. Hagan with PAN Foundation Discusses The Hidden Health Crisis: When Treatment Costs Break the Bank with YOURUPDATETV

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We often hear that healthcare is personal—but for millions of Americans, it’s also financially devastating.

New research from the PAN Foundation’s Center for Patient Research reveals a quiet crisis with massive implications: Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) U.S. adults needed financial help in the past year to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Unfortunately, only 21% say they’re familiar with the financial assistance programs designed to help them. And the mental health impact can be devastating. In fact, the PAN Foundation has found that 35% of patients living with a chronic condition say challenges affording their medications has negatively impacted their mental health.

That’s why the PAN Foundation works to ensure that everyone can access the treatments they need, through financial assistance, advocacy, and education. Today, PAN has over 30 disease funds that are open and accepting applications for financial assistance. This includes various blood cancers such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia, other types of cancer such as ovarian cancer, chronic conditions such as pulmonary hypertension, and rare diseases such as Cushing’s disease.

The first step in applying is to find out if you’re eligible. Eligibility requirements vary by disease fund and type of grant, but if you’re eligible, applying is easy.

For more information and to apply for assistance today, visit panfoundation.org/assistance or call us at 866-316-7263.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3af01001-18ad-412f-9916-f48ec3c951de