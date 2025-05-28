Amy Dolan, 20-Year Mortgage Veteran, Joins Rate in Philadelphia, PA

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, announced the addition of Amy Dolan as a new loan officer serving the greater Philadelphia area. With more than two decades of mortgage experience, Dolan brings deep knowledge of loan origination and underwriting to help local buyers confidently navigate the home financing process.

A recognized industry leader, Dolan is a seven-time All-Star Club Award Recipient and has built a reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality service to homebuyers. Her decision to join Rate reflects a shared commitment to streamlining the mortgage process while putting the customer first.

“I chose the mortgage industry because helping people achieve their dream of homeownership drives me,” said Dolan. “There’s nothing more rewarding than guiding someone through one of the biggest decisions of their life.”

Dolan’s community involvement spans well beyond real estate. For the past 14 years, she has led and developed her local youth and high school wrestling program, mentoring student-athletes and building team culture at the grassroots level.

“We are delighted to welcome Amy to Rate, where her 20 years of mortgage lending experience and deep understanding of underwriting guidelines will ensure a seamless mortgage process for her customers,” said Jeff Nelson, Chief Production Officer – East. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have Amy on our team.”

This appointment underscores Rate’s continued commitment to investing in experienced loan originators who are trusted in their markets and dedicated to customer care.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

