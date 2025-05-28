Massachusetts Customer Wins $1,000,000 Grand Prize Cash King Doubler Scratch Game on Lotto.com

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is thrilled to celebrate another big winner in Massachusetts. Lotto.com customer Myles B. claimed the $1,000,000 grand prize from the “$4,000,000 Cash King Doubler” Digital Scratch game. This win marks several exciting milestones for Lotto.com including:

3rd million-dollar winner in Massachusetts

5th million-dollar winner in 2025

5th consecutive month with a million-dollar winner this year



Myles, who has been playing with Lotto.com for just two months, is celebrating his first big win through the platform. “I wasn’t sure about using the app at first,” he shared. “But after seeing other winners’ stories, I decided to give it a shot, and I’m so glad I did. I can buy a home and give my daughter a yard to play in - a dream of mine that’s now within reach.”

In October 2024, Lotto.com became the first lottery courier to deliver scratch tickets digitally in Massachusetts. As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, the Massachusetts lottery ticket helps contribute incremental funds to meaningful commonwealth-run programs including local aid for public safety staffing and equipment, snow removal, local road improvements, school services, programs for seniors and more.

“Massachusetts certainly seems to be the luckiest place in the country for the Lotto.com platform,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “This marks the third million-dollar winner in the Commonwealth since launching in Massachusetts late last year, and we’re very proud to be bringing new players to the game.”

In the fiscal year 2023, the Massachusetts Lottery returned a record $1.2 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for distribution of unrestricted local aid to the 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts, which Lotto.com is honored to now be contributing to. Along with their phenomenal returns, the Commonwealth boasts both the highest scratch and total per capita lottery sales in the country. The Massachusetts Lottery has generated over $155 billion in revenue and returned over $33 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth since its inception in 1972.

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, with plans to expand into more jurisdictions in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 3 Million customers, and has created 10 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado . In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

