Karbon Appoints Twyla Verhelst to Lead AI Transformation and Elevate the Accounting Community

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced the appointment of Twyla Verhelst as Vice President of Industry Relations and Community. A CPA, entrepreneur, and recognized voice in the accounting profession, Verhelst brings a unique blend of strategic insight, fintech expertise, and community leadership to her new role. She will spearhead Karbon’s efforts to inspire, educate, and elevate accounting professionals while advancing the company’s customer-led growth strategy.

As part of Karbon’s executive leadership team, Verhelst will engage across the accounting community to build trusted relationships with firm leaders, influencers, and partners. Her mission is to strengthen the global accounting community by championing firm success, showcasing customer stories, and leading conversations around innovation, AI adoption, and the future of the profession.

“Twyla’s leadership in the accounting industry and her passion for transformation and AI adoption make her the perfect fit for Karbon at this moment,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “We’re committed to driving innovation that’s rooted in the real needs of accounting firms. Twyla brings both the strategic insight and the community-first mindset to help us do that.”

Verhelst joins Karbon from Mercury, a fintech company, where she served as Head of Accounting Partnerships. There, she successfully launched and scaled the firm’s accounting partner ecosystem, overseeing brand, go-to-market strategy, product positioning, partner sales, and experience. Prior to Mercury, she was General Manager of Accountants at FreshBooks, where she built and led accountant channel strategies that drove revenue growth and increased retention. Verhelst’s career also includes co-founding Twenty Eighty Financial Services, an advisory-led accounting firm, and Helm, a cash flow forecasting tool for accounting professionals.

In the past year, Verhelst also co-founded TB Academy, a training and education company that teaches accountants how to harness AI with clarity and confidence. As a facilitator of AI learning, Verhelst is at the forefront of empowering accountants to apply an AI-first mindset within their day-to-day.

“The accounting profession is evolving quickly, and Karbon is at the forefront of that change,” said Verhelst. “I’m thrilled to join a company I’ve long admired at such a pivotal time. I look forward to amplifying the voices of firms, spearheading both AI and community initiatives and helping turn customer insights into meaningful action that shapes the future of the profession.”

Verhelst’s appointment marks a significant step in Karbon’s continued investment and leadership in the accounting profession. Earlier this year, Karbon’s State of AI in Accounting Report 2025 found that firms embracing AI are gaining a clear competitive edge. In her new role, Verhelst will help ensure that firms are not only prepared for this shift, but empowered to lead it.

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.