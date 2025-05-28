Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Size to Reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2032 Due to Increased Focus on Cell-Based Therapies – SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2032. This remarkable growth is driven by the increasing demand for cell-based therapies across various medical applications and the need for high-quality raw materials to support cell culture, growth, and therapeutic efficacy.





Market Overview

The Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cell-based therapies such as stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and CAR-T cell therapy. With advancements in biotechnology, the need for high-quality raw materials, including cell culture media, growth factors, and cryopreservation reagents, has surged. The supply chain for these materials is expanding, with leading biotechnology companies and research institutions investing heavily in R&D and production capabilities.

The rising focus on personalized medicine and gene editing technologies is further propelling the demand for specialized raw materials. Companies are working to ensure a stable supply of critical components, while regulatory bodies emphasize the safety and efficacy of these materials. The growing number of clinical trials and commercialization efforts in cell therapy applications is driving both demand and supply in the market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

BD Biosciences

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Macopharma

NantCell Inc.

CellGenix GmbH and other key players

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.9 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.1 billion CAGR CAGR of 22.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing demand for cell-based treatments for chronic diseases and cancers is increasing the need for high-quality raw materials.

Segment Analysis

By Product:

The Cell Culture Media segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for about 40% of the market share. This segment is crucial for cell therapy applications as it provides the necessary environment for cell growth, differentiation, and functionality. The increasing demand for advanced and specialized media, particularly for therapies like stem cell and CAR-T cell therapy, drives the growth of this segment. Companies are focusing on developing media formulations tailored to specific cell types, ensuring optimal therapeutic outcomes.

By End-Use:

The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies segment held the largest market share, estimated at 55% in 2023. These companies are heavily investing in the development and commercialization of cell-based therapies, driving the demand for high-quality raw materials. With significant investments in gene editing, regenerative medicine, and other cutting-edge therapies, the need for reliable and specialized raw materials is critical for research, clinical trials, and large-scale production.

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Segmentation

By Product

Cell Culture Media

Cell Culture Sera

Cell Culture Supplements

Proteins Growth Factors Nucleotides Others

Reagents & Buffers

Others

By End-Use

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutions

Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market in 2023, accounting for a significant market share. The region's growth is attributed to the presence of major biotechnology companies, advanced research facilities, and substantial government funding for cell therapy research. The U.S., in particular, is at the forefront of innovations in regenerative medicine and gene therapies, with companies like Novartis and Gilead Sciences leading the market. The high adoption of cell-based therapies, combined with strong regulatory support, positions North America as the dominant region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are making substantial investments in biotechnology and cell therapy research. The region is witnessing a surge in clinical trials and government initiatives supporting regenerative medicine. Companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Samsung Biologics are expanding their production capabilities, contributing to the rapid growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Recent Developments

February 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its cell culture media portfolio with specialized formulations for gene and cell therapy research.

March 2024: Lonza Group announced the launch of a new cryopreservation reagent designed to improve the viability and recovery of cells post-thawing in cell-based therapies.

April 2024: Sartorius launched a single-use bioreactor system aimed at streamlining the production of cell therapy raw materials in large-scale manufacturing processes.

Key Takeaways

The global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing demand for cell-based therapies.

Cell Culture Media holds the largest market share, with significant growth potential due to its critical role in cell therapy applications.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies dominate the end-use segment, accounting for 55% of the market share, owing to their large-scale investments in cell therapy research and development.

North America leads the market with advanced infrastructure and strong regulatory support, while Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region due to rising investments and clinical trials.

Recent developments in the market include new product launches aimed at improving cell therapy efficiency and scalability, particularly in CAR-T and stem cell therapies.

