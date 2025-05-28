BTCC Exchange Launches Hot Coins Trading Week Campaign Series Ahead of 14th Anniversary Celebration

A Media Snippet available here.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its Hot Coins Trading Week campaign series, marking the beginning of pre-anniversary celebrations leading up to the platform's 14th milestone in June. The first round of the campaign focuses on carefully selected spot and futures pairs that have gained significant traction among the exchange's user base of over 7 million.

The first round, which runs from May 26 to June 2, 2025, features a diverse selection of trending pairs including TRUMP, PI, and AI16Z. The campaign offers substantial rewards totaling 50,000 USDT across two prize pools, including exclusive benefits for new users and trading volume-based rewards for active participants:

New User Exclusive Prize Pool : First-time BTCC traders can earn 10 USDT by achieving 10,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume.

: First-time BTCC traders can earn 10 USDT by achieving 10,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume. Trading Champions: High-volume traders compete for rewards ranging from 5 USDT to 800 USDT based on trading volume.

"These selected pairs not only reflect current market trends, but also align with our users' trading behavior observed over the past quarter," said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC. "After 14 years, we know what our community wants to trade. This campaign gives our traders straightforward spot trading on the assets they're most excited about, with more rounds featuring different coins coming as we build up to our June anniversary."

The timing of this campaign series strategically positions BTCC as it approaches its 14th anniversary milestone in June. The exchange has built a reputation for longevity and stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market, making it one of the industry's most established platforms.

Users can participate in the current round through BTCC's platform , with additional rounds to be announced in the coming weeks. The exchange encourages traders to stay updated on campaign developments and anniversary celebrations through BTCC's official X account .

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com



