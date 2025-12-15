BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has been named Best Centralized Exchange in the Community Choice category at The BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025. The award was announced during a live virtual ceremony on December 10, 2025.

The BeInCrypto 100 Awards is an annual event celebrating the leaders, products and initiatives shaping the future of Web3, organized by BeInCrypto, a reputable independent news and media platform, in partnership with Binance Square. In the "Best Centralized Exchanges" category, BTCC received the highest number of votes from global cryptocurrency users.

"Winning the community vote for 'Best Centralized Exchange' is incredibly meaningful," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. "This award reflects the trust that our 10 million users place in BTCC every day. It validates our 14-year commitment to transparency, security, and putting our community first."

A Track Record That Speaks for Itself

BTCC's recognition is supported by strong operational metrics throughout 2025. The platform now offers over 400 futures trading pairs and more than 460 spot trading pairs, providing comprehensive access to the latest and most popular markets for over 10 million global users. In Q3 2025 alone, BTCC achieved a record of $1.15 trillion in both futures and spot trading volume , marking 20% quarter-over-quarter growth.

Underpinning these achievements is BTCC's 14-year security record. Since its founding in 2011, the exchange has maintained a zero-incident track record with no security breaches, a rare distinction in an industry where trust and security are paramount.

The BeInCrypto award caps a year of industry recognition for BTCC. The exchange earned triple honors from FXEmpire in 2025 as the Lowest Fee Crypto Exchange, Best Fiat-to-Crypto Trading Platform, and Best Crypto Exchange in the USA. BTCC's growing mainstream presence is further reflected in its partnership with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, as global brand ambassador, connecting the mass public audience with crypto accessibility.

Community Celebration: 10M USDT Flagship Campaign and Giveaway

To celebrate this milestone, BTCC is launching a flagship trading competition with a 10 million USDT prize pool, one of the largest reward pools offered by any exchange in recent industry history. The competition invites traders worldwide to compete for significant rewards. Stay tuned to BTCC's official X account for complete campaign details.

Additionally, BTCC is thanking the community with a special giveaway for their continued support, offering 1,000 USDT to 10 winners. Full details are now available on BTCC's X account (@BTCCexchange) .

Looking ahead to 2026, BTCC plans to expand its spot and futures offerings, introduce new platform features, and deepen its engagement with communities worldwide, building on this year's momentum to deliver even greater value to its growing global user base.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com