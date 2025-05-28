Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Hirose’s DF40 Series Board-to-Board and Board-to-FPC Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, is pleased to announce the availability of Hirose Electric’s DF40 Series connectors. Engineered for high-density applications, the DF40 Series offers a compact 0.4 mm pitch and supports data transmission speeds up to 20 Gbps, making it ideal for advanced electronic devices requiring reliable and space-efficient interconnect solutions.

As medical electronics continue to evolve with increasing demands for miniaturization and high data throughput, the DF40 Series delivers an ideal solution. Its compact form factor, combined with reliable signal integrity, supports the stringent performance requirements of portable diagnostic tools, imaging systems, and patient monitoring devices. The DF40’s secure mating design ensures stable operation in mobile or vibration-prone environments, while its high-speed capabilities accommodate real-time data transmission essential for modern medical equipment. Manufacturers benefit from a connector that meets both space and performance constraints, critical for today’s rapidly advancing medical technologies.

Product Highlights:

High-Speed Performance: Supports USB4 Gen.2 (20 Gbps) and PCI Express 4.0 (16 Gbps), ensuring compatibility with the latest high-speed data transmission standards.

Compact Design: With a narrow 0.4 mm pitch and stacking heights ranging from 1.5 mm to 7.0 mm, the DF40 Series enables space-saving designs in compact devices.

Robust and Reliable: Features shock-absorbing ribs and a self-alignment range of ±0.33 mm, enhancing mechanical stability and ease of assembly.

High Contact Reliability: Offers an effective mating length of 0.45 mm, ensuring stable electrical connections even under mechanical stress.

Versatile Applications: Suitable for a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, medical devices, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment.



Applications:

The DF40 Series connectors are designed to meet the demands of various high-performance applications, such as:

Automotive Electronics: Ideal for infotainment systems, ADAS, and other in-vehicle electronic modules requiring high-speed data transmission and compact form factors.

Medical Devices: Supports compact designs and data-intensive applications such as wearable monitors, ultrasound systems, and portable imaging tools.

Consumer Electronics: Perfect for smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and other compact gadgets that demand high-speed connectivity and robust performance.

Industrial Equipment: Applicable in factory automation systems and industrial control units that require durable and reliable interconnect solutions.

Heilind Electronics offers a comprehensive inventory of Hirose’s DF40 Series connectors, providing customers with immediate access to these high-performance components. For more information or to order, please visit Heilind.com.

