EVAI Surpasses Major Emissions Milestones With Over 620,000 EV Miles Traveled and Nearly $275K in Fuel Savings Achieved

JACKSON, Wyo., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAI, a pioneering AI forward company specializing in advanced fleet data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management, announced today significant environmental and financial milestones that underscore the financial and operational benefits of sustainable transportation solutions. To date, EV vehicle fleets managed through EVAI’s TCO platform have successfully driven 620,920 electric miles, enabling measurable reductions in fuel costs and carbon emissions for commercial fleet operators across California and beyond.

Through the use of EVAI’s proprietary data intelligence platform with its vertically specialized fleet AI, commercial fleets have been able to optimize EV deployment strategies, improve route efficiency, and quantify the ROI associated with sustainability efforts. This data-driven approach has translated into tangible results:

55,774 gallons of gasoline avoided

$274,522 in total fuel costs saved (based on California’s average gas price of $4.922 per gallon as of May 16, 2025)

1,121,712 total pounds of CO₂ emissions prevented (based on 19.6 lbs of CO₂ per gallon of gas used for Class 2 vehicles)



“These results validate EVAI’s commitment to creating and implementing ROI positive fleet transition strategies to implement smarter, cleaner business transportation ecosystems,” said Ian Gardner, Founder and CEO of EVAI. “By helping fleets accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, we are delivering measurable impact not only for the bottom line but also for customers, drivers, local communities, and the environment. Our goal is to make EV adoption a strategic advantage for fleets rather than just a regulatory requirement.”

EVAI’s real-time insights and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) modeling tools allow fleet managers to identify optimal routes, charging schedules, and vehicle replacement timelines, resulting in higher EV utilization rates and lower operational costs. The company’s advanced dashboard and proprietary GPT tools also enable customers to monitor their environmental performance, providing critical support for ESG reporting and regulatory compliance.

As more cities and states re-evaluate their clean air mandates and electrification goals, fleet operators are under increasing pressure to reduce their environmental footprint. EVAI is helping to bridge that gap with technology that ensures electric vehicles are deployed efficiently and cost-effectively and deliver on the benefits promised.

EVAI plans to expand its reach with enhanced platform features, additional data integrations, and new partnerships aimed at scaling electric fleets nationally. The company is also exploring opportunities to incorporate renewable energy sources and carbon offset tracking into its analytics suite.

“Our success to date represents just the beginning,” added Gardner. “We’re proud of the milestones achieved, but we’re even more excited about what’s to come as we help shape a cleaner, more connected future for transportation.”

For more information about EVAI and how its analytics platform is modernizing the future of fleet electrification, please visit www.goev.ai.

About EVAI

EVAI is a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management. Our mission is to empower fleet managers with the tools and insights they need to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and transition to sustainable electric vehicle (EV) fleets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, predictive analytics, and real-time data, EVAI provides comprehensive solutions that address the challenges of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) tracking and EV adoption. Our innovative platform enables fleet managers to make informed decisions, enhance efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.goev.ai.