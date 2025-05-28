FedEx and ShopRunner Voluntarily Comply with BBB National Programs’ Digital Privacy Watchdog Consumer Data Privacy Standards

McLean, VA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FedEx Corporation has collaborated with BBB National Programs’ Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) to enhance its privacy disclosures on FedEx.com, FedEx mobile applications, ShopRunner.com, and ShopRunner mobile applications to follow the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising (OBA).

FedEx is a company best known for its transportation, e-commerce, and shipping services. FedEx publishes the fedex.com website, as well as the iOS and Android FedEx mobile applications.

ShopRunner is an e-commerce platform acquired by FedEx in 2020 that connects millions of consumers to over 100 brands. ShopRunner publishes the shoprunner.com website, as well as the iOS and Android ShopRunner mobile applications.

DAA’s Self-Regulatory Principles for OBA apply to entities engaged in interest-based advertising (IBA) to help ensure they adhere to consumer data privacy best practices. The OBA Principles were developed by leading industry associations to apply consumer-friendly standards to online behavioral advertising across the internet. DAAP monitors the digital marketplace for compliance with the DAA’s OBA Principles.

The DAA Principles require websites and apps to provide a distinct link (known as enhanced notice) taking users directly to a notice that explains the IBA occurring on the site, provides a method for users to opt out of third-party IBA, and states that the company adheres to the DAA Principles.

When DAAP examined the FedEx website, the site had a footer labeled “Privacy & Security” that directed users to the top of FedEx’s privacy policy, which contained information about IBA scattered in several sections. Similarly, the ShopRunner website had a footer link labeled “Policies” that directed users to ShopRunner’s privacy policy, which likewise had scattered information about its IBA practices.

Neither site had the separate, distinct, and clearly labeled link directing users to an IBA disclosure with a method to opt out of third-party IBA or the required statement of the company’s adherence to the DAA Principles.

On the FedEx and ShopRunner mobile applications, DAAP identified the same issue as with the websites. Data collection by third-party companies known to engage in IBA was found, but enhanced notice was not present.

In response to DAAP’s inquiry, FedEx and ShopRunner each conducted a detailed review of their compliance with DAA Principles and worked to find comprehensive solutions to each issue. FedEx and ShopRunner collaborated with DAAP on the following:

Enhanced Notice IBA Data Collection



FedEx added a website footer link titled “Ad Choices” and updated its Trust Center to prominently display the following sentence: “Learn more about Interest-based Advertising and your Ad Choices.” Each now links users to Section 7 of the privacy policy, titled “Does FedEx use Cookies and Interest-Based Advertising?” and complies with the DAA Principles. ShopRunner added a website footer link titled “Interest based ads” that takes users directly to the IBA section of the privacy policy, in compliance with DAA Principles.







Mobile Data Cross-App Data Collection Compliance



FedEx made significant changes to ensure IBA disclosures were accessible to users in places prescribed by the DAA’s Mobile Guidance, including adding privacy policy links that direct users to the top of FedEx’s Trust Center to FedEx’s iOS and Android app store listings. ShopRunner made considerable changes to its mobile apps to ensure IBA disclosures were accessible to users in places prescribed by the DAA’s Mobile Guidance, including adding privacy policy links that direct users to the IBA section of ShopRunner’s privacy policy webpage to ShopRunner’s iOS and Android app store listings.



Strengthening IBA Sections of FedEx and ShopRunner’s Privacy Policies



FedEx and ShopRunner worked with DAAP to update their respective privacy policy sections on IBA, so that any scattered references to IBA across the privacy policy are now consolidated under the same section, making it easier for consumers to read and understand. The sections now include all elements of DAA enhanced notice together, namely 1) a description of IBA practices, including how data can be shared with third parties for IBA, as well as web tracking technologies used on the respective company’s digital properties, (2) a link to, and description of, industry-developed IBA opt-out tools, and (3) a statement of adherence to the DAA Principles.



In their combined company statement, FedEx and ShopRunner stated they “are committed to delivering a seamless online experience, grounded in the core principles of privacy, transparency, and customer trust.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of DAAP decisions, visit the DAAP Decisions and Guidance webpage.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the Digital Advertising Accountability Program: The Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP), a division of BBB National Programs, was developed by the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) to enforce industry self-regulation principles for data privacy in online and mobile advertising, holding companies accountable to the DAA’s Privacy Principles. DAAP provides guidance to companies looking to comply with industry principles and responds to complaints filed by consumers about online privacy.