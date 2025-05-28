ROTH Announces the Addition of Kyle Bauser, Ph.D. to its Healthcare Research Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Roth Capital Partners (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, today announced Kyle Bauser, Ph.D., as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst. Dr. Bauser has joined the firm's healthcare research team, covering the medical technology sector. He has over a decade of MedTech experience across equity research and industry.

Dr. Bauser began his career in MedTech equity research over 12 years ago at Piper Sandler. He later worked in marketing and corporate development at Vascular Solutions before returning to research at Dougherty & Co, where he became Managing Director and Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets. His research primarily focuses on small- to mid-cap and underfollowed companies with novel technologies. He studied Mathematical Economics and Pre-Med at Colorado College as an undergraduate and earned a Ph.D. in Economics from the City University of New York Graduate Center.

Jeff Martin, CFA, Co-Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst at ROTH, commented, “I’m pleased to welcome Kyle to our healthcare research team. I am confident his strong research background and understanding of equity markets in MedTech will serve our clients well.”

“We are committed to expanding our research department across industries and market caps”, said Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH. “I’m confident that Kyle’s expertise will provide valuable insights for our clients and help expand our healthcare practice.”

Dr. Bauser noted, “I am thrilled to be joining the impressive ROTH platform, which has a full suite of offerings dedicated to small-cap growth companies. I look forward to collaborating with the team and utilizing my diverse set of experiences to identify unique MedTech opportunities for our clients.”

Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in over 600 transactions for its healthcare clients, with a total transaction value of over $25 Billion. (Source: ROTH 05.21.25)

About ROTH:

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

