



15:45 London, 17:45 Helsinki, 28 May 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE: REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL REGISTERED IN THE FINNISH TRADE REGISTER

The resolution adopted by Afarak’s Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 January 2025 regarding the reduction of the Company’s share capital by EUR 22,642,049.60 has been registered in the Finnish Trade Register today.

The reduced amount has been transferred to the reserve for invested unrestricted equity in accordance with the resolution. Following the registration, the Company’s share capital amounts to EUR 1,000,000.

The reduction of share capital has no effect on the number of the Company’s shares.

IN HELSINKI, ON 28 MAY 2025

AFARAK GROUP SE

Guy Konsbruck

CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com