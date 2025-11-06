10:15 London, 12:15 Helsinki, 6 November 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

ANOTHER FIN-FSA RELEASE IN THE MATTER AGAINST DR DANKO KONCAR

Stock Exchange Release

On 6 November 2025, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has published attached information. Although this is not a company matter, Afarak was requested by Fin-FSA to inform its shareholders accordingly.

Helsinki, November 6, 2025

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachments