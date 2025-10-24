08:00 London, 10:00 Helsinki, 24 October 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP INVESTS IN PRODUCTION OF METALLURGICAL GRADE CHROME ORE CONCENTRATE

Afarak’s subsidiaries are currently under commissioning of a chrome ore processing plant at their Vlakpoort Mine, with the first concentrate expected during the last week of October. The plant has a capacity of 10.000 tons of concentrate per month, producing a metallurgical grade 40% chrome concentrate.

The plant will initially operate for 12hours per day driven by green energy, as it is equipped with a Photo Voltaic solar plant, and batteries which allows the washing activities to be independent from the power grid. As a back-up, diesel generators have also been installed.

The Vlakpoort Mine is situated on the Northern part of the western limb of the Bushveld complex in South Africa. The property has a minimum proven resource of 6.656m tons of chrome and 330,314 ounces of PGM. This includes the underground potential. The resource consists of the LG1-6, MG1-4 and the UG1- 2 and Merensky reefs.

Guy Konsbruck, CEO of Afarak Group, said, "Afarak continues on its path to further improve its value chain and increase its production of Chrome ore concentrate. At a later stage, the washing plant can be completed with a PGM recovery plant. I Congratulate our South African team for the professional and timely implementation of this project. We are particularly thrilled to have this new plant operate mostly on solar power.”

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa.

