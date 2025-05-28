BUREAU VERITAS - Availability of preparatory documents for Bureau Veritas’ Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 19, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – May 28, 2025

Availability of preparatory documents for Bureau Veritas’ Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 19, 2025



Bureau Veritas’ Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., in the Auditorium of the Company’s registered office located at Immeuble Newtime, 40/52, boulevard du Parc in Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200), France, for the purpose of discussing the agenda and the draft resolutions contained in the preliminary Notice of Meeting (Avis de réunion) published on May 5, 2025 in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires no. 54, rectified in the convening Notice of Meeting (Avis de convocation) published in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires no. 64 on May 28, 2025 and in in the newspaper Actu-Juridique on the same day.

The main instructions for participating and voting at the Meeting are described in the above-mentioned preliminary Notice of Meeting (Avis de réunion) and convening Notice of Meeting (Avis de convocation).

The preparatory documents and information relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The documents and information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the page dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website ( https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting ). They are mainly included in the Notice of Meeting (Brochure de convocation) and the 2024 Universal registration document.

Shareholders are invited to regularly visit the updates of the page dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting in the Investors section of the Company’s website mentioned above.

ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACTS



Laurent Brunelle

Anette Rey



+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09

+33 (0)6 69 79 84 88



laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com

anette.rey@bureauveritas.com













Colin Verbrugghe

Martin Bovo



+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80

+33 (0) 6 14 46 79 94



colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com

martin.bovo@bureauveritas.com









Karine Ansart

karine.ansart@bureauveritas.com









Inès Lagoutte

ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com















