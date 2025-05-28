Las Vegas Welcomes .BUNNI Launch from Rogue Bunnies and Unstoppable Domains at Bitcoin Vegas

Las Vegas, USA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Bitcoin Vegas, Unstoppable Domains and Rogue Bunnies announced the official launch of .BUNNI, a new top-level domain (TLD) designed to fuse identity, creativity, and Web3 ownership with bold, feminine energy. Created in collaboration with Gatefold Labs, the project is the latest from Rogue Bunnies, the creator-first initiative founded by legacy Playmate and entrepreneur Victoria Fuller.







The debut of .BUNNI signals a new era for digital self-expression — playful, powerful, and fully Web3-native. More than a domain, .BUNNI is an onchain identity layer that gives users total control: no renewal fees, full crypto utility, and access to messaging, websites, and group chat baked into the experience.

.BUNNI is a direct extension of the Rogue Bunnies ethos, which began with the groundbreaking “Rogue Bunnies” NFT collection. Not just an NFT collection, it’s an entry into the Bunnies exclusive eco system and access into epic IRL events with the Mansion 2.0 experience. The project was designed to connect Playmates with fans while spotlighting women creating compelling content in the male dominated Web3 space.

“Rogue Bunnies is about connecting the globe to the most beautiful women on the blockchain,” said Victoria Fuller, founder of Rogue Bunnies and Gatefold Labs. “With .BUNNI, we’re taking that mission one step further — giving people a way to express who they are with beauty, energy, and ownership.”

With over 70,000 NFTs minted, from the Gold Genesis Collection on Eth, the Ordinals on Bitcoin, to the Rogue Bunnies trading cards on Flow, The Rogue Bunnies are reimagining that spirit for a new generation, blending timeless glamour with the unstoppable momentum of Web3, decentralized finance, real-world membership experience, and global digital economies. For Unstoppable Domains, the launch marks another leap toward decentralized identity ownership.

“Digital identity should be as fun and fierce as the people building the future,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. “.BUNNI is more than a domain — it’s a cultural moment. We’re thrilled to support this collaboration that champions creativity, ownership, and women-led innovation.”

From cutie.bunni to chaos.bunni, the possibilities are endless. Whether you’re an artist, collector, or creator with main character energy, .BUNNI lets your name hit different — and stay yours forever.

For more information or to claim your .BUNNI identity, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/bunni/

.About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About Rogue Bunnies

About Rogue Bunnies: Rogue Bunnies is an innovative project that utilizes blockchain technology to develop a decentralized platform for digital collectibles. Initiated by Victoria Fuller, the project aims to empower women and build a vibrant community of art aficionados and tech enthusiasts, evolving the legacy Playmate brand closer to the original vision of the late Hugh Hefner, offering an alternative collectable that also gives another level of engagement with the Bunnies

