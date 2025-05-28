Heilind Electronics Receives Distributor Awards at 2025 EDS Leadership Summit

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, was recognized with seven awards at the 2025 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas. These honors, presented by key supplier partners, highlight Heilind’s commitment to excellence in customer support, supply chain performance, and design enablement.

The following supplier awards were presented to Heilind for its 2024 performance:

2024 Distributor of the Year – Hirose Electric Americas

– Hirose Electric Americas 2024 Distributor of the Year – WAGO USA

– WAGO USA 2024 Distributor Partner of the Year – Neutrik

– Neutrik 2024 Distributor Top Growth Award – Neutrik

– Neutrik 2024 Distinguished Service Award – OTTO Engineering

– OTTO Engineering 2024 Ambassador Distributor – Crouzet

– Crouzet 2025 “Excellence in Design” Award – EDAC Group (EDAC, NorComp, Northern Technologies)



These awards affirm Heilind’s position as a trusted partner in the electronics distribution ecosystem, reflecting its dedication to customer service, supplier partnerships, and collaborative success.

“Our team is honored to receive these recognitions from our supplier partners,” said Robert Clapp, President and CEO of Heilind Electronics. “These awards are a direct reflection of our people, our customer-first mindset, and the strong relationships we’ve built with suppliers over the past 50 years. As we continue to grow and adapt to the ever-changing industry, we remain focused on delivering the highest levels of service and support."

Read the full press release on Heilind.com.

To learn more about Heilind’s supplier partnerships and product offerings, visit www.heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

