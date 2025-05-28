SPR Announces Publication of Sustained Chronic Shoulder Pain Outcomes Up to Five Years Post-Treatment

CLEVELAND, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR announced the peer-reviewed publication of additional survey data demonstrating the impact of SPR® SPRINT® PNS treatment on chronic shoulder pain. Shoulder pain is one of the most common locations of chronic pain for millions of Americans, significantly impacting their quality of life, ability to conduct daily activities, perform at work, and can lead to long-term disability.

Published in Pain and Therapy, “Durable Shoulder Pain Relief and Avoidance of Surgery Up To 5 Years Following 60-Day PNS Treatment” evaluates the long-term outcomes and sustained durability following the use of the SPRINT PNS System for chronic shoulder pain. The cross-sectional survey included 489 patients, ranging from six months to five years post start of treatment, to assess sustained pain relief and the need for further interventions. Safety outcomes were not specifically analyzed in the long-term follow-up survey.

Highlights include:

Among survey participants, who had a mean follow-up duration of 21 months, 83 percent (405/489) required no subsequent interventions (radiofrequency ablation, permanent implant, or surgery) following 60-day PNS

87 percent (353/405) of those patients reporting no subsequent intervention were defined as long-term responders, with sustained improvement in at least one domain including pain (≥50% relief) and/or clinically meaningful improvements (at least minimally improved) in quality of life, function, or sleep

Mean pain relief among long-term responders was 68 percent



Outcomes were consistent across follow-up durations up to five years and causes of chronic shoulder pain



Review the full publication in Pain and Therapy here.

“The durability of outcomes over time and across a wide range of shoulder pain causes supports our belief that 60-day PNS is both a clinically effective and potentially economically advantageous approach for appropriate patients,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR. “Helping patients return to their daily life is our focus. Avoiding or delaying more invasive procedures is a meaningful benefit for patients personally and financially.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information, see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

More information can be found at www.SPRPainRelief.com.

