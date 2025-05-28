Nutanix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Nutanix, Inc. Nutanix, Inc.

San Jose, CA

 

Delivers Outperformance Across All Guided Metrics

Reports 18% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2025.

“We delivered solid third quarter results, above the high end of our guided ranges, driven by the strength of the Nutanix Cloud Platform and demand from businesses looking for a trusted long-term partner,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Our recent announcements around support for external storage, modern applications, and generative AI reflect our continued focus on driving innovation and broadening our partnerships to further enhance the value proposition of the Nutanix Cloud Platform.”

“Our third quarter results included 18% year-over-year ARR growth and strong year-to-date free cash flow generation,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

 Q3 FY’25Q3 FY’24Y/Y Change
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)1$2.14 billion$1.82 billion18%
Average Contract Duration23.1 years3.0 years0.1 year
Revenue$639.0 million$524.6 million22%
GAAP Gross Margin87.0%84.8%220 bps
Non-GAAP Gross Margin88.2%86.5%170 bps
GAAP Operating Expenses$507.3 million$456.5 million11%
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses$426.5 million$380.4 million12%
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)$48.6 million$(11.6) million$60.2 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income$137.1 million$73.3 million$63.8 million
GAAP Operating Margin7.6%(2.2)%980 bps
Non-GAAP Operating Margin21.5%14.0%750 bps
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$218.5 million$96.4 million$122.1 million
Free Cash Flow$203.4 million$78.3 million$125.1 million
    

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue$635 - $645 million 
Non-GAAP Operating Margin15.5% to 16.5% 
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)3Approximately 297 million 
   

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue$2.52 - $2.53 billion 
Non-GAAP Operating Margin~20.5% 
Free Cash Flow$700 - $730 million 
   

Supplementary materials to this press release, including our third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

1Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware.

2Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

3Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization and conversion of the debt discount and issuance costs related to debt, interest expense related to debt, inducement expense related to the repurchase of convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our fourth quarter fiscal 2025 outlook and/or our fiscal 2025 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects, including the strength of our platform, demand from businesses looking for a trusted long-term partner, and our continued focus on driving innovation and broadening our partnerships; our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth; our fourth quarter fiscal 2025 outlook; and our fiscal 2025 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, momentum, prospects and outlook; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 19, 2024 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

Investor Contact:
Richard Valera
ir@nutanix.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Massaro
pr@nutanix.com


 
NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
  As of 
  July 31,
2024		  April 30,
2025		 
  (in thousands) 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $655,270  $872,599 
Short-term investments  339,072   1,009,870 
Accounts receivable, net  229,796   270,232 
Deferred commissions—current  159,849   147,361 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  97,307   110,981 
Total current assets  1,481,294   2,411,043 
Property and equipment, net  136,180   143,711 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  109,133   142,200 
Deferred commissions—non-current  198,962   180,111 
Intangible assets, net  5,153   2,809 
Goodwill  185,235   185,235 
Other assets—non-current  27,961   31,521 
Total assets $2,143,918  $3,096,630 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $45,066  $49,596 
Accrued compensation and benefits  195,602   175,814 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  24,967   22,463 
Deferred revenue—current  954,543   1,008,731 
Operating lease liabilities—current  24,163   24,951 
Total current liabilities  1,244,341   1,281,555 
Deferred revenue—non-current  918,163   1,020,467 
Operating lease liabilities—non-current  90,359   120,351 
Convertible senior notes, net  570,073   1,342,601 
Other liabilities—non-current  49,130   43,090 
Total liabilities  2,872,066   3,808,064 
Stockholders’ deficit:      
Common stock  7   7 
Additional paid-in capital  4,118,898   4,179,565 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  146   3,391 
Accumulated deficit  (4,847,199)  (4,894,397)
Total stockholders’ deficit  (728,148)  (711,434)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $2,143,918  $3,096,630 


 
NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
April 30,		  Nine Months Ended
April 30,		 
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  (in thousands, except per share data) 
Revenue:            
Product $255,465  $345,479  $802,047  $1,001,585 
Support, entitlements and other services  269,112   293,504   798,817   883,075 
Total revenue  524,577   638,983   1,600,864   1,884,660 
Cost of revenue:            
Product (1)(2)  8,469   6,776   28,105   23,969 
Support, entitlements and other services (1)  71,150   76,215   215,029   226,980 
Total cost of revenue  79,619   82,991   243,134   250,949 
Gross profit  444,958   555,992   1,357,730   1,633,711 
Operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing (1)(2)  245,901   260,402   717,926   775,185 
Research and development (1)  159,220   186,413   471,596   543,157 
General and administrative (1)  51,425   60,532   148,457   174,036 
Total operating expenses  456,546   507,347   1,337,979   1,492,378 
(Loss) income from operations  (11,588)  48,645   19,751   141,333 
Other income (expense), net  659   15,954   (2,520)  25,172 
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes  (10,929)  64,599   17,231   166,505 
Provision for income taxes  4,687   1,236   15,905   16,789 
Net (loss) income $(15,616) $63,363  $1,326  $149,716 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class
A common stockholders, basic		 $(0.06) $0.24  $0.01  $0.56 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class
A common stockholders, diluted		 $(0.06) $0.22  $0.05  $0.52 
Weighted average shares used in computing net
(loss) income per share attributable to Class A
common stockholders, basic		  245,766   267,566   243,688   267,081 
Weighted average shares used in computing net
(loss) income per share attributable to Class A
common stockholders, diluted		  245,766   296,804   297,055   292,942 

________________
(1)   Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

  Three Months Ended
April 30,		  Nine Months Ended
April 30,		 
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  (in thousands) 
Product cost of revenue $1,576  $401  $5,201  $2,425 
Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue  6,391   6,623   20,690   20,768 
Sales and marketing  18,901   19,513   61,110   61,558 
Research and development  38,719   42,162   117,664   132,489 
General and administrative  16,705   15,543   47,594   49,179 
Total stock-based compensation expense $82,292  $84,242  $252,259  $266,419 

________________
(2)   Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

  Three Months Ended
April 30,		  Nine Months Ended
April 30,		 
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  (in thousands) 
Product cost of revenue $766  $546  $2,626  $2,080 
Sales and marketing  99   89   218   265 
Total amortization of intangible assets $865  $635  $2,844  $2,345 


 
NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended
April 30,		 
  2024  2025 
  (in thousands) 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $1,326  $149,716 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:		      
Depreciation and amortization  54,986   54,451 
Stock-based compensation  252,259   266,419 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  33,738   2,519 
Inducement expense from partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes     11,347 
Operating lease cost, net of accretion  24,009   21,355 
Non-cash interest expense  15,143    
Other  (14,117)  (4,690)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net  (49,669)  (14,084)
Deferred commissions  5,199   31,339 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  37,588   (10,589)
Accounts payable  10,326   3,774 
Accrued compensation and benefits  29,660   (10,528)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  (83,857)  (5,601)
Operating leases, net  (22,394)  (23,640)
Deferred revenue  134,037   130,139 
   Net cash provided by operating activities  428,234   601,927 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Maturities of investments  625,519   272,846 
Purchases of investments  (740,034)  (941,406)
Sales of investments     2,011 
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (4,500)   
Purchases of property and equipment  (54,813)  (59,533)
   Net cash used in investing activities  (173,828)  (726,082)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans  50,660   68,525 
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards  (111,620)  (212,919)
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs     848,010 
Payment of third-party debt issuance costs     (3,448)
Partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes     (95,453)
Payment of revolver issuance costs     (2,794)
Repurchases of common stock  (106,131)  (257,859)
Payment of finance lease obligations  (2,928)  (2,943)
   Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (170,019)  341,119 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $84,387  $216,964 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period  515,771   655,662 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $600,158  $872,626 
Restricted cash (1)  2,131   27 
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $598,027  $872,599 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes $20,938  $25,550 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and
financing information:		      
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and
accrued and other liabilities		 $983  $1,186 
Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included
in accrued expenses and other liabilities		 $  $2,554 

________________
(1)   Included within other assets—non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.


Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
April 30,		  Nine Months Ended
April 30,		 
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  (in thousands) 
Total revenue $524,577  $638,983  $1,600,864  $1,884,660 
Change in deferred revenue  32,708   8,062   134,037   130,139 
Total billings $557,285  $647,045  $1,734,901  $2,014,799 


Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
April 30,		  Nine Months Ended
April 30,		 
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  (in thousands) 
Disaggregation of revenue:            
Subscription revenue $486,620  $609,663  $1,498,081  $1,794,777 
Professional services revenue  26,240   28,001   74,083   83,316 
Other non-subscription product revenue  11,717   1,319   28,700   6,567 
Total revenue $524,577  $638,983  $1,600,864  $1,884,660 
Disaggregation of billings:            
Subscription billings $515,920  $627,249  $1,617,593  $1,925,278 
Professional services billings  29,648   18,477   88,608   82,954 
Other non-subscription product billings  11,717   1,319   28,700   6,567 
Total billings $557,285  $647,045  $1,734,901  $2,014,799 


Subscription revenue — Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, offerings.

  • Ratable — We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.
  • Upfront — Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Professional services revenue — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Other non-subscription product revenue — Other non-subscription product revenue includes approximately $11.1 million and $26.3 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024, respectively, $0.5 million and $2.9 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025, respectively, $0.6 million and $2.4 million of hardware revenue for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.8 million and $3.7 million of hardware revenue for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.

  • Non-portable software revenue — Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and can be used over the life of the appliance on which the software is delivered. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.
  • Hardware revenue — In the infrequent transactions where the hardware appliance is purchased directly from Nutanix, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.
 
Annual Recurring Revenue
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
April 30,		  Nine Months Ended
April 30,		 
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  (in thousands) 
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $1,820,207  $2,142,969  $1,820,207  $2,142,969 


 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  GAAP  Non-GAAP Adjustments  Non-GAAP 
  Three Months Ended April 30, 2025  (1)  (2)  (3)  (4)  (5)  (6)  Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 
  (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 
Gross profit $555,992  $7,024  $546  $  $  $  $  $563,562 
Gross margin  87.0%  1.1%  0.1%              88.2%
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing  260,402   (19,513)  (89)              240,800 
Research and development  186,413   (42,162)                 144,251 
General and administrative  60,532   (15,543)     (3,545)           41,444 
Total operating expenses  507,347   (77,218)  (89)  (3,545)           426,495 
Income from operations  48,645   84,242   635   3,545            137,067 
Operating margin  7.6%  13.2%  0.1%  0.6%           21.5%
Net income $63,363  $84,242  $635  $3,545  $(80) $2,950  $(29,942) $124,713 
Weighted shares outstanding, basic  267,566                     267,566 
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7)  296,804                     296,804 
Net income per share, basic $0.24  $0.32  $-  $0.01  $-  $0.01  $(0.11) $0.47 
Net income per share, diluted (8) $0.22                    $0.42 

________________
(1)   Stock-based compensation expense
(2)   Amortization of intangible assets
(3)   Legal fees
(4)   Other
(5)   Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt
(6)   Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.
(7)   Includes 29,238 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(8)   In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $1,099 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes


  GAAP  Non-GAAP Adjustments  Non-GAAP 
  Nine Months Ended April 30, 2025  (1)  (2)  (3)  (4)  (5)  (6)  (7)  Nine Months Ended April 30, 2025 
  (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 
Gross profit $1,633,711  $23,193  $2,080  $  $  $  $  $  $1,658,984 
Gross margin  86.7%  1.2%  0.1%                 88.0%
Operating expenses:                           
Sales and marketing  775,185   (61,558)  (265)                 713,362 
Research and development  543,157   (132,489)                    410,668 
General and administrative  174,036   (49,179)     (6,480)              118,377 
Total operating expenses  1,492,378   (243,226)  (265)  (6,480)              1,242,407 
Income from operations  141,333   266,419   2,345   6,480               416,577 
Operating margin  7.5%  14.2%  0.1%  0.3%              22.1%
Net income $149,716  $266,419  $2,345  $6,480  $(210) $11,347  $5,369  $(74,862) $366,604 
Weighted shares outstanding, basic  267,081                        267,081 
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8)  292,942                        292,942 
Net income per share, basic $0.56  $1.00  $0.01  $0.02  $-  $0.04  $0.02  $(0.28) $1.37 
Net income per share, diluted (9) $0.52                       $1.25 

________________
(1)   Stock-based compensation expense
(2)   Amortization of intangible assets
(3)   Legal fees
(4)   Other
(5)   Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes
(6)   Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt
(7)   Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.
(8)   Includes 25,861 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(9)   In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $2,074 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes


  GAAP  Non-GAAP Adjustments  Non-GAAP 
  Three Months Ended April 30, 2024  (1)  (2)  (3)  (4)  (5)  (6)  Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 
  (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 
Gross profit $444,958  $7,967  $766  $  $  $  $  $453,691 
Gross margin  84.8%  1.6%  0.1%              86.5%
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing  245,901   (18,901)  (99)              226,901 
Research and development  159,220   (38,719)                 120,501 
General and administrative  51,425   (16,705)     (1,707)           33,013 
Total operating expenses  456,546   (74,325)  (99)  (1,707)           380,415 
(Loss) income from operations  (11,588)  82,292   865   1,707            73,276 
Operating margin  (2.2)%  15.7%  0.2%  0.3%           14.0%
Net (loss) income $(15,616) $82,292  $865  $1,707  $(110) $16,876  $(13,453) $72,561 
Weighted shares outstanding, basic  245,766                     245,766 
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7)  245,766                     301,860 
Net (loss) income per share, basic $(0.06) $0.33  $-  $0.01  $-  $0.07  $(0.05) $0.30 
Net (loss) income per share, diluted $(0.06)                   $0.24 

________________
(1)   Stock-based compensation expense
(2)   Amortization of intangible assets
(3)   Legal fees
(4)   Other
(5)   Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(6)   Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.
(7)   Includes 56,094 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

  GAAP  Non-GAAP Adjustments  Non-GAAP 
  Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024  (1)  (2)  (3)  (4)  (5)  (6)  (7)  Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024 
  (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 
Gross profit $1,357,730  $25,891  $2,626  $  $  $  $  $  $1,386,247 
Gross margin  84.8%  1.6%  0.2%                 86.6%
Operating expenses:                           
Sales and marketing  717,926   (61,110)  (218)  194               656,792 
Research and development  471,596   (117,664)                    353,932 
General and administrative  148,457   (47,594)        (1,755)  (225)        98,883 
Total operating expenses  1,337,979   (226,368)  (218)  194   (1,755)  (225)        1,109,607 
Income from operations  19,751   252,259   2,844   (194)  1,755   225         276,640 
Operating margin  1.2%  15.8%  0.2%     0.1%           17.3%
Net income $1,326  $252,259  $2,844  $(194) $1,755  $925  $49,874  $(49,034) $259,755 
Weighted shares outstanding, basic  243,688                        243,688 
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8)  297,055                        297,055 
Net income per share, basic $0.01  $1.04  $0.01  $-  $0.01  $-  $0.20  $(0.20) $1.07 
Net income per share, diluted (9) $0.05                       $0.87 

________________
(1)   Stock-based compensation expense
(2)   Amortization of intangible assets
(3)   Restructuring charges (reversals)
(4)   Legal fees
(5)   Other
(6)   Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(7)   Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.
(8)   Includes 53,367 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(9)   In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $12,749 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes


 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
April 30,		  Nine Months Ended
April 30,		 
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  (in thousands) 
Net cash provided by operating activities $96,353  $218,506  $428,234  $601,927 
Purchases of property and equipment  (18,029)  (15,095)  (54,813)  (59,533)
Free cash flow $78,324  $203,411  $373,421  $542,394 

Recommended Reading