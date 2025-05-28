Core Specialty Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today that Patrick Gordon has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately, in replacement of Marc Stad. Mr. Stad has served on the Company’s Board since the Company’s recapitalization in November 2020 as a director designated by Dragoneer Investment Group (‘Dragoneer”). The Board and management of the Company are grateful for his many contributions and wish him the very best in the years ahead.

Mr. Gordon currently serves as Principal at Dragoneer, a position he has held since 2018 where he is focused on private investing. Prior to joining Dragoneer, Mr. Gordon’s previous roles were with Google, Stripe, and Parthenon Capital serving in operations and investment management roles. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Science from Harvard College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, where he was a George F. Baker Scholar.

Commenting on changes to Core Specialty’s Board, Jeff Consolino, Core Specialty’s Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We appreciate Marc Stad’s leadership on our board. From inception, Core Specialty has greatly benefitted from Dragoneer’s history of partnering with management teams in companies characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. Dragoneer has substantial committed capital, a long track record of successfully identifying category and industry leaders and deep experience in the public markets and Patrick Gordon’s skills and experience will continue to drive these benefits to Core Specialty. Mr. Gordon will be an excellent fit with the Core Specialty Board.”

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of specialty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey and American Surety Company, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer, and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, a life, accident and health insurer. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www. corespecialty .com.

About Dragoneer Investment Group

Dragoneer Investment Group is a growth-oriented investment firm with over $25 billion under management and a flexible mandate to invest in high-quality businesses in both the public and private markets. For over a decade, Dragoneer has partnered with management teams growing exceptional companies, characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm seeks to deliver attractive returns while maintaining a focus on capital preservation and margin of safety.