DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at LexisNexis Risk Solutions ("LNRS"). LNRS learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about April 1, 2025.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions assists organizations by providing data-driven insights that help detect potential threats and make informed decisions to mitigate risk.

What happened?

On or around April 1, 2025, LNRS received notification that, on December 24, 2024, data from a third-party platform used for software development was accessed by an unauthorized individual. As a result of this data breach, some personal information may have been compromised.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Phone Numbers

Postal/Email Addresses

Social Security Numbers

Driver’s License Numbers

Dates of Birth

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning LNRS you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the LNRS data breach.

