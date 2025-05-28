Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of ModivCare, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at ModivCare caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that certain contracts used in ModivCare’s non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) segment caused the Company’s free cash flow to deteriorate and that, as a result, (1) contract renegotiations and pricing accommodations negatively impacted the Company’s adjusted EBITDA; (2) the Company had insufficient liquidity; and (3) positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own MODV and purchased prior to November 3, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

