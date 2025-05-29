SEON Accelerates APAC Growth Amid Rising Demand for Unified Fraud and AML Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas and SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , a global leader in digital fraud prevention and compliance, today announced rapid growth across the Asia-Pacific region, driven by increasing demand for its unified, real-time fraud and AML solutions.

New APAC clients such as Salmon Group Ltd, CryptoGaming.com and Forever Network have adopted SEON’s Know Your User (KYU) and Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities to navigate escalating fraud risks across the region’s complex digital landscape.

To support this momentum, SEON has expanded its team with technical, sales and support specialists in Singapore and Jakarta, providing clients with localized expertise and faster response times.

“APAC presents both extraordinary opportunity and operational complexity,” said Tamas Kadar, Co-founder and CEO, SEON. “The mix of advanced digital economies and rapidly growing markets creates a fragmented risk environment, and legacy point solutions can’t keep pace. Our unified platform delivers real-time visibility and protection across the entire customer journey.”

As digital threats and regulatory requirements grow throughout the region, businesses face mounting pressure to verify identities, manage payment risk and maintain compliance, without compromising user experience. SEON addresses these challenges with an AI-driven platform that combines digital footprint analysis, device intelligence and real-time analytics to detect and prevent fraud proactively.

"SEON has quickly become one of the most effective and user-friendly fraud detection tools we’ve used to date. Its ability to provide real-time insights, coupled with detailed device tracking and risk scoring, has greatly improved how we identify and respond to suspicious activity,” said Pauline Liu, Compliance Officer, TitanFX. “The platform is user-friendly, making it easy for both new and experienced team members to navigate and act swiftly. SEON has already proven to be a smart and dependable solution for our fraud monitoring needs."

"Our regional clients are increasingly prioritizing fraud prevention platforms that can handle APAC's payment complexity and varied identity verification methods," said Troy Nyi Nyi, Senior Vice President and GM, SEON. "The iGaming, fintech and retail sectors in particular are seeking solutions that can operate across multiple jurisdictions without requiring separate tools for each market, which is why they’re turning to SEON.”

SEON will showcase its latest innovations at SiGMA Asia, taking place June 2-4 in Manila (Booth 1082). During the event, Troy Nyi Nyi, Senior Vice President and GM, SEON, will speak on "Beyond Defense: Leveraging Fraud Prevention as a Competitive Edge," sharing practical insights for iGaming and fintech leaders.