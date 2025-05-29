Transaction in own shares

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
29 May 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 28 May 2025 it had purchased a total of 23,300 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased23,300--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)486.60p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)485.80p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)486.36p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 366,184,511 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 366,184,511.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
28-05-202516:28:30GBp140486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@34
28-05-202516:28:30GBp169486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@36
28-05-202516:28:30GBp90486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@2y
28-05-202516:28:30GBp90486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@2L
28-05-202516:28:30GBp90486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@Dh
28-05-202516:28:30GBp5486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@Dr
28-05-202516:28:30GBp681486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@Dt
28-05-202516:28:30GBp145486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@DD
28-05-202516:28:30GBp198486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@DG
28-05-202516:28:30GBp121486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@DL
28-05-202516:28:30GBp151486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@DN
28-05-202516:28:30GBp582486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@CS
28-05-202516:28:30GBp185486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@CU
28-05-202516:28:22GBp493486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@ID
28-05-202516:28:22GBp96486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@IF
28-05-202516:28:22GBp420486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@IH
28-05-202516:28:22GBp111486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@IJ
28-05-202516:28:22GBp97486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@IL
28-05-202516:28:22GBp420486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@IN
28-05-202516:28:22GBp1,331486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@IT
28-05-202516:28:22GBp306486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf@IV
28-05-202516:27:52GBp111486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf$TI
28-05-202516:27:52GBp106486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf$TK
28-05-202516:27:52GBp105486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf$TM
28-05-202516:27:52GBp213486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf$TO
28-05-202516:27:52GBp123486.00XLONxHaNv4Tf$S$
28-05-202516:27:52GBp271485.80XLONxHaNv4Tf$S5
28-05-202516:26:55GBp126486.20XLONxHaNv4Tfzva
28-05-202516:26:55GBp510486.00XLONxHaNv4Tfzvh
28-05-202516:26:55GBp212486.00XLONxHaNv4Tfzvj
28-05-202516:26:04GBp122486.20XLONxHaNv4Tfw3R
28-05-202516:26:04GBp342486.20XLONxHaNv4Tfw3T
28-05-202516:26:04GBp122486.20XLONxHaNv4Tfw2n
28-05-202516:26:04GBp122486.20XLONxHaNv4Tfw2p
28-05-202516:24:49GBp722486.20XLONxHaNv4Tfuya
28-05-202516:19:03GBp498486.20XLONxHaNv4TfZxQ
28-05-202516:19:03GBp232486.40XLONxHaNv4TfZxS
28-05-202516:19:03GBp58486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZwh
28-05-202516:19:03GBp105486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZwj
28-05-202516:19:03GBp14486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZwl
28-05-202516:18:57GBp70486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZ2b
28-05-202516:18:57GBp76486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZ2d
28-05-202516:18:57GBp25486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZ2j
28-05-202516:18:57GBp99486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZ2l
28-05-202516:18:57GBp106486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZ2n
28-05-202516:18:57GBp122486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZ2M
28-05-202516:18:56GBp8,215486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZ2V
28-05-202516:18:56GBp93486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZDs
28-05-202516:18:56GBp104486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZDu
28-05-202516:18:56GBp102486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZDw
28-05-202516:18:56GBp104486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZDy
28-05-202516:18:56GBp82486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZDA
28-05-202516:18:56GBp98486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZDC
28-05-202516:18:56GBp105486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZDE
28-05-202516:18:56GBp105486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZDG
28-05-202516:18:56GBp81486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCX
28-05-202516:18:56GBp107486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCZ
28-05-202516:18:56GBp93486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCb
28-05-202516:18:56GBp100486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCd
28-05-202516:18:56GBp624486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZC1
28-05-202516:18:55GBp561486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCB
28-05-202516:18:55GBp99486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCF
28-05-202516:18:55GBp16486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCH
28-05-202516:18:55GBp93486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCD
28-05-202516:18:55GBp91486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCN
28-05-202516:18:55GBp95486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCP
28-05-202516:18:55GBp94486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZCR
28-05-202516:18:55GBp27486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZF@
28-05-202516:18:55GBp91486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZF0
28-05-202516:18:55GBp91486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZFw
28-05-202516:18:55GBp99486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZFy
28-05-202516:18:55GBp17486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZEo
28-05-202516:18:55GBp124486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZEq
28-05-202516:18:55GBp129486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZEw
28-05-202516:18:55GBp91486.60XLONxHaNv4TfZEy
28-05-202516:16:01GBp1,036486.40XLONxHaNv4TfkPC

