JuCoin Solves DeFi's Accessibility Crisis with Breakthrough CeDeFi Solution





Service-driven exchange JuCoin eliminates 65% user drop-off rate by removing wallet barriers and technical friction

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuCoin , the world's first service-driven cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its revolutionary CeDeFi solution, empowering users to trade publicly available blockchain tokens directly through their exchange accounts without the traditional requirements of external wallets, seed phrase management, or blockchain technical knowledge.

This industry-leading innovation directly addresses crypto's most significant adoption barrier: industry research reveals that 65% of users abandon decentralized applications after their first interaction due to overwhelming technical complexity and poor user experience design.

"The numbers tell the story, when nearly two-thirds of people try DeFi once and never return, we're not dealing with a user problem, we're dealing with a design problem," stated Sammi Li, CEO of JuCoin . "We've eliminated the technical gatekeeping that has kept mainstream users locked out of blockchain innovation. Now, investing in emerging tokens is as simple as trading Bitcoin on any exchange."

Democratizing Access to Blockchain Innovation

JuCoin's CeDeFi solution delivers unprecedented accessibility through:

Universal Blockchain Access : Direct trading of tokens from multiple networks without platform changes

: Direct trading of tokens from multiple networks without platform changes Centralized Portfolio Management : All blockchain assets visible and manageable through JuCoin's interface

: All blockchain assets visible and manageable through JuCoin's interface One-Click Operations : Multi-step blockchain processes reduced to single actions

: Multi-step blockchain processes reduced to single actions Institutional-Level Security: JuCoin's security infrastructure protecting all decentralized interactions

The solution breaks down the artificial barriers between centralized and decentralized finance, allowing users to explore the full spectrum of cryptocurrency innovation while maintaining the security, support, and familiarity of their trusted exchange platform.

Executing the Service-Driven Philosophy

This CeDeFi launch represents the culmination of JuCoin's service-driven approach, which transforms exchanges from simple transaction processors into comprehensive financial service providers. Drawing from CEO Sammi Li's expertise in luxury consumer experiences, JuCoin has consistently prioritized intuitive design and seamless functionality over technical showcasing.

"We don't measure our success by how many features we can cram into a platform, but by how effortlessly our users can achieve their financial goals," Li noted. " Our CeDeFi solution embodies this principle. It's the result of making sophisticated blockchain technology completely invisible to the user experience."

The innovation strengthens JuCoin's comprehensive ecosystem approach, integrating with JuChain blockchain infrastructure, JuChat social platform, and JuOne hardware solutions to create a unified Web3 experience that prioritizes accessibility without sacrificing security or functionality.

Immediate Availability and Growth Trajectory

JuCoin's CeDeFi solution is fully operational and available to all platform users starting today. The launch includes complete integration with Solana blockchain tokens, with additional network support planned for systematic deployment to expand access to the broader decentralized asset universe.

Detailed user guides and educational content are available through the JuCoin platform to help users maximize the benefits of this groundbreaking technology.

About JuCoin

JuCoin has operated as a leading cryptocurrency exchange since 2013, evolving into the world's first service-driven crypto platform serving over 12 million users globally across more than 30 countries. The company maintains an integrated digital ecosystem including JuChain (Layer 1 blockchain), JuOne (Web3 AI-encrypted smartphone), JuChat (Web3 super app), and JuCoin Labs (innovation hub), all unified through the JU token .

The company's service-driven philosophy focuses on removing complexity from cryptocurrency interactions, making advanced blockchain capabilities accessible to all users regardless of technical expertise or background.

Contact:

Nicolas Tang

nicolas_t@jucoin.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9966f22e-9134-47fb-8c75-49cf846d7b51