Finastra Positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix: Integrated Payment Platform by QKS Group

Middleton, Massachusetts, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Integrated Payment Platform vendors.

Finastra has received strong ratings for its Integrated Payment Platform. The solution demonstrates high performance across both technology excellence and customer impact parameters.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Finastra as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Integrated Payment Platform, 2025.

Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Finastra delivers a scalable and modular payment infrastructure through its Global PAYplus and Payments To Go solutions, enabling financial institutions to process high-value, real-time, and cross-border payments with multi-rail interoperability. Its Global Payments Framework approach offers flexible deployment models, API integration, and workflow orchestration tailored to institutions at various stages of modernization. With support for ISO 20022, AI-enabled compliance, and advanced fraud prevention, Finastra ensures operational resilience and regulatory alignment. Finastra is positioned as a SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix, which makes it a compelling option for banks seeking a future-ready, enterprise-grade payment platform."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Integrated Payment Platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Barry Rodrigues, EVP Payments at Finastra, said, “Being recognized as a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix demonstrates Finastra’s commitment to delivering reliable and resilient payment hub solutions for mission critical transaction processing. Offering an enhanced customer experience, our scalable, microservices based, modular payment infrastructure enables modern, innovative and future-proof payment platforms for financial institutions both large and small around the world. This recognition by QKS Group highlights our dedication to delivering multiple payment rails that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

