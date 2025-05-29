BitFuFu to Report First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on June 5, 2025

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on June 5, 2025.

The Company’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIbfe2e2e4b5324be1b2bf87eca2ec2a25

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.bitfufu.com/.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations: ir@bitfufu.com

Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations: charley.b@bitfufu.com

For general inquiries, please contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations: pr@bitfufu.com