PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Announces Network Expansion with Launch of Five New and Acquired Podcasts, Marks 11 Additions in 2025 for a Total of 208 Shows

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it has continued to broaden its programming slate by adding several new and acquired podcasts to its network. Acquisitions include Love Murder, The Broadside and Intrusive Thoughts by Adam Rippon, with new podcasts Yestergays with Justin Sylvester and Blakely Thornton and A Lot of You Have Been Asking from comedian Hayden Cohen.

Ranked the 9th largest US podcast network by Podtrac in its most recent report, PodcastOne formed an alignment with WUNC, North Carolina Public Radio, for the exclusive sales and distribution rights for The Broadside, while Love Murder bolsters PodcastOne’s thriving true crime offerings while Intrustive Thoughts, Yestergays and A Lot of You Have Been Asking are seamless complements to the network’s existing award winning comedy and pop culture podcasts.

“This expansion underscores PodcastOne's commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content to its audience in the fastest growing audio and video entertainment medium,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-founder of PodcastOne. “Our development team is focused on seeking hosts and content which complement and complete our existing roster of top ranked programs.”

Show descriptions:

Yestergays with Justin Sylvester and Blakely Thornton rewinds to the juiciest pop culture moments that defined a generation. From AIM obsessions and Brangelina’s breakup to Napster's rebellion and Ricky Martin’s brave reveal, we revisit the chaos, glory, and glitter of yesteryear. Each episode spotlights 2–3 unforgettable events from this week in history, filtered through Justin & Blakely's hilarious, unfiltered memories. It’s not just nostalgia! It’s a riotous romp through the moments that made us who we are (for better or worse).

Love Murder hosts Jessie Pray and Andie Cassette team up each week to tell stories of love and relationships gone fatally wrong. This show is all about seemingly normal people driven to terrible madness by passion and rage. Hang out with your new best friends each week to discover how someone can go from sweet to murderous in the blink of an eye, and to hear all the ways murder can give love a real bad name.

Intrusive Thoughts by Adam Rippon is your front-row seat into the wonderfully unpredictable mind of Adam Rippon. Comedic, casual, and completely unfiltered - this weekly podcast is for everyone who is hot and funny.

A Lot of You Have Been Asking… is where comedy meets the chaos of pop culture and social media! Hosted by Hayden Cohen, this podcast spills the tea, serves the laughs, and pulls back the curtain on influencer life. From unfiltered interviews with creators to hilarious solo episodes, Hayden dives into pop culture moments, industry gossip, and all social media deets. Whether it’s mommy bloggers, reality stars, or his own spicy takes, he’s here to ask awkward questions, share untold stories, and deliver off-the-wall humor.

In The Broadside, from WUNC, host Anisa Khalifa examines one story happening in the heart of the American South. From news to arts and culture, The Broadside dives into issues that might not be on a front page, but deserve a closer look. Along the way, we explore the nuances of our home—and how what happens here ripples across the country.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

