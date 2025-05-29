OSS Partners with U.S. Special Operations Command to Develop High Performance edge Computers (HPeC) for Austere Maritime Environments

Partnership to develop rugged edge AI/ML compute solutions to improve cognitive dominance for U.S. Special Operations Forces

Agreement aligns with OSS’ strategy to expand offerings and establish embedded relationships across the U.S. Department of Defense

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the Edge, today announced that the Company has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to create advanced, durable High Performance edge Computer (HPeC) solutions that can process vast amounts of data quickly and efficiently in the field.

Under the CRADA, OSS will demonstrate its current, cutting-edge AI and ML computing solutions designed specifically for rugged, edge environments to advance USSOCOM maritime platform performance and capabilities. The partnership leverages OSS’ expertise in designing Enterprise Class compute systems that operate in extreme conditions such as harsh climates or remote locations. Solutions under development will support a strategic initiative of USSOCOM, which seeks to enhance the situational awareness, decision-making, and operational capabilities of special operations forces (SOF) in maritime operations. By leveraging AI and ML at the edge, USSOCOM aims to improve cognitive dominance—enabling warfighters to process information faster than their adversaries, to make more informed decisions, and to ultimately achieve mission objectives with greater precision.

“Our collaboration with USSOCOM will provide warfighters with more sophisticated and intelligent tools to improve their performance in increasingly complex and dynamic combat scenarios, thus reinforcing their competitive advantage on the battlefield,” commented Robert Kalebaugh, OSS VP of Sales. “SOF’s role within the U.S. Department of Defense continues to evolve across echelons, from man-worn to command center operations, and OSS is uniquely qualified to support the needs of U.S. Special Operation Forces.”

“Today’s announcement also reflects our multi-year strategy focused on expanding our offerings and establishing relationships across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The USSOCOM CRADA represents an important pillar as we continue to forge a relationship with one of the most innovative commands within the Department of Defense. We believe the Armed Forces will accelerate the adaptation of these types of Enterprise Class architecture which OSS provides for AI/ML, sensor fusion and autonomy applications across maritime, land, air, and space domains,” concluded Mr. Kalebaugh.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential of the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Special Operations Command, and any actual revenue derived from the Agreement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

