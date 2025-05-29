Beghou Consulting Adds New Partners to Strengthen Market Access, Cell & Gene Therapy, and Technology Capabilities

EVANSTON, Ill., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beghou Consulting, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions for life sciences commercialization, today announced that highly-regarded industry leaders Robert Rouse and Jason Stephani have joined as partners. Both bring exceptional experience from a mix of life sciences companies and consultancies to their new roles at Beghou, where they will help clients thrive in the face of growing market access challenges, complex therapies, uncertain economics, and rapidly expanding requirements for new technologies and data-driven precision.

The addition of Rouse and Stephani builds on Beghou’s ongoing investments in its core data and technology capabilities as well as its expertise in high-impact areas like market access, omnichannel engagement, and patient solutions. This news follows Beghou’s recent hiring of renowned artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning expert Pradeepta Mishra as VP, AI Innovation, the announcement that Chief Services Officer Adrienne Lovink will transition into the role of CEO, and the introduction of nine other new partners in the past year.

“Our clients depend on us to be in the trenches with them. More than just giving advice, that means helping them make tough calls, ensuring that technology delivers on expectations, and connecting solutions to meaningful execution and workflow improvements,” said Lovink. “That’s why I’m so excited to welcome Robert and Jason to the team—they embody the grounded, practical mindset that defines how we operate. I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work alongside them as we help our clients go to market faster and deliver better outcomes for patients.”

With more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and consulting industries, Rouse’s deep knowledge of payer strategies will help drive market access strategies for Beghou clients. He also has a successful track record in bringing cell and gene therapy solutions to market. He joins Beghou having served as Head of Market Access for the past seven years at CSL Behring, and before that in pricing and market access leadership roles at IQVIA, Campbell Alliance, and Deloitte Consulting. In total, he has supported the development and launch of over 50 products in multiple therapeutic areas, including small molecule, biologic, vaccine, and gene therapy platforms. Rouse holds an MS in international business and economics from Georgetown University and a BA in history and public policy from Cornell University.

Stephani brings over 30 years of life sciences and technology experience to Beghou, where he will help clients strengthen their data and technology foundations to improve decision-making and drive commercial impact. Most recently, he served as a Principal at Axtria, where he partnered with leading biopharma companies to modernize data ecosystems and improve data quality and governance. He also led complex, global enterprise data management programs that enabled more connected insights across commercial, medical, and market access teams. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership, technology, and sales roles at Cognizant, Sepracor, and Merck. Stephani is known for his collaborative, hands-on approach, and ability to bridge business and IT teams to deliver practical, high-impact results. He holds an EMBA from Columbia Business School and a BA, BE in Engineering from Dartmouth College.

About Beghou Consulting

Beghou drives commercialization that works for life sciences. We connect the dots between strategy, data, technology, and operations, helping nearly 200 life sciences companies accelerate launches, deepen customer engagement, and expand patient access.

Whether you’re pre-commercial and preparing for launch or well-established and refining your strategy, we’re your partner for enduring success. We bring fresh perspectives, a high-touch, collaborative style and pragmatic, tech-enabled solutions to help you adapt and thrive in increasing complexity.

For more than 30 years, we’ve built long-term partnerships by going beyond project delivery—we make sure our solutions take hold and work. We help you achieve faster results and lasting impact with the right mix of strategic thinking, technical expertise and hands-on execution.

Once you’ve worked with Beghou, you’ll have an ally at every step of your career. Find out why at BeghouConsulting.com.

