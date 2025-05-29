David J. Glawe with National Insurance Crime Bureau Discusses Avoiding Fraud After a Natural Disaster with YOURUPDATETV

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As weather-driven catastrophes grow more frequent and severe, the risks to homeowners now go far beyond wind and water. In 2024, the U.S. endured 27 billion-dollar weather events—nearly one every 13 days—compared to just one every 82 days in the 1980s.

These disasters caused an estimated $184.8 billion in damage, with 80% covered by insurance. But lurking in the aftermath of hurricanes, wildfires, and floods is a second wave of loss driven by post-disaster fraud, which cost Americans billions of dollars a year

Whether it’s tree removal, roof repair, or water mitigation, desperate homeowners often fall prey to unethical contractors who exploit crisis for profit. These scammers promise quick fixes, demand large upfront payments (often in cash), and then disappear—leaving property owners emotionally and financially devastated.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is urging residents in storm-prone areas to prepare now by identifying trustworthy contractors before disaster strikes. In the aftermath of catastrophes like Hurricane Helene, NICB deploys teams to disaster-affected zones to support law enforcement, educate residents, and track fraud trends. NICB uses storm-monitoring technology and social media analysis to stay ahead of scammers, sending agents into vulnerable communities to help protect residents in real-time.

