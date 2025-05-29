BriteCore Named a Top 25 InsurTech Company of 2025 by The Financial Technology Report

San Mateo, CA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-native core systems for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that it has been named one of the Top 25 InsurTech Companies of 2025 by The Financial Technology Report. This annual list honors companies that are transforming the insurance industry through technology, innovation, and digital-first capabilities.

BriteCore was selected for its proven ability to help P&C insurers modernize their operations and improve profitability through its comprehensive, cloud-based policy administration platform. The Top 25 recognition reflects BriteCore’s continued leadership in delivering solutions that are flexible, scalable, and purpose-built for today’s insurance environment.

Driving Core System Modernization for P&C Insurers

The BriteCore Platform is designed to meet the demands of modern P&C insurers by unifying policy administration, billing, claims, and customer engagement within a single cloud-native platform. With configurable workflows, role-based dashboards, and seamless API integrations, BriteCore enables insurers to launch new products faster, streamline operations, and improve agent and policyholder experiences.

Key capabilities include:

End-to-End Policy Administration : A modern, all-in-one core platform for underwriting, rating, billing, and claims management.

: A modern, all-in-one core platform for underwriting, rating, billing, and claims management. Agent & Customer Portals : Self-service access for agents and policyholders to manage policies and claims anytime, anywhere.

: Self-service access for agents and policyholders to manage policies and claims anytime, anywhere. Data-Driven Insights : Embedded analytics and reporting tools to support operational decisions and business strategy.

: Embedded analytics and reporting tools to support operational decisions and business strategy. Rapid Configuration : No-code and low-code tools to adjust rates, rules, and workflows without vendor reliance.

: No-code and low-code tools to adjust rates, rules, and workflows without vendor reliance. Cloud-Native Architecture: Continuous innovation, high availability, and built-in scalability to support insurer growth.



“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the Top 25 InsurTech Companies by The Financial Technology Report,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to building a flexible and forward-thinking core platform that empowers P&C insurers to adapt, compete, and lead in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

The Financial Technology Report’s Top 25 InsurTech Companies list celebrates the most innovative companies that are reshaping the insurance landscape through technology. The 2025 list recognizes companies that demonstrate leadership, product excellence, and a commitment to the future of insurance.

To see the full list of Top 25 InsurTech Companies of 2025, visit: The Financial Technology Report.

About BriteCore‍

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.

About The Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report is a comprehensive source for business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the financial technology industry. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.