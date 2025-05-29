Comscore Adds Consumer AI Tool Usage Data to Its Industry-Leading Suite of Reporting

RESTON, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behavior, today announced the addition of consumer AI tool usage data to its industry-leading suite of reporting. This new data set captures site visitation metrics for 117 AI tools and features across nine distinct categories, spanning both PC and mobile platforms.

With this launch, Comscore is providing advertisers, agencies, and brands with a clearer picture of how consumers are interacting with AI tools, from fully AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot to mainstream applications with AI features, like Canva. This data set is designed to track real-world usage, providing actionable insights into how these tools are reshaping consumer behavior.

“Our clients are looking for clarity as they navigate the explosive growth of AI,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “This new data set not only illustrates the rapid adoption of AI tools, but also provides the foundational metrics needed to understand how this shift in consumer behavior is impacting the entire digital ecosystem. As AI continues to reshape the way consumers interact with content, these insights will be critical for brands, publishers, and content creators looking to stay ahead of the curve and capture the full potential of this evolving landscape.”

Key Insights from the new data Include:

Widespread Adoption: Over 30% of the U.S. online population uses AI tools actively each month, reflecting the rapid rise of this category. Top AI tools include Open AI Gen AI, Microsoft Gen AI and Canva Gen.

67 million U.S. consumers engage with AI on mobile devices, indicating strong momentum beyond desktop. Category Leaders: Beyond AI assistants, creative tools led the top categories with Audio (23.8 M projected visitors), Image Generation (23 M), Design (23 M), and Video Generation (22.4 M).



This dataset represents the first step in a broader initiative to provide deeper, more actionable insights into the AI ecosystem, supporting brands as they adapt to a world where AI is woven into everyday digital experiences.

For more information about Comscore’s Reporting Suite, or to learn how your AI tool or feature can be measured by Comscore reach out here .

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a robust data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

