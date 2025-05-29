Dataiku Named Leader for 4th Consecutive Time in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

NEW YORK, NY, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, today announced that it has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. This marks the fourth consecutive time Dataiku has been named a Leader in this report.

Dataiku was once again recognized for its “Completeness of Vision.” As the pace of AI innovation surged beyond expectations over the past year, Dataiku believes this recognition reinforces the company’s foresight in anticipating and delivering the platform architecture enterprises need to create, connect, and control AI even before the market demands it. That vision is paired with execution: From early deployment to long-term scale, Dataiku continues to earn customer trust through hands-on support and enterprise-grade reliability.

“During a time when the only constant in the AI market is change, we’ve focused not just on keeping up with the market, but in shaping it — building an enduring foundation that gives our enterprise customers governed, trusted control of AI’s raw power,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “We’re honored to be recognized again by Gartner. We believe our position reflects the depth and breadth of our platform, the strength and vision of our global team, and the trust our customers place in our ability to help them turn AI into a differentiated business advantage.”



Trusted by Leading Enterprises

Dataiku believes its recognition is further validated by direct customer feedback. In the past 12 months, the company has received an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights™ — 147 of which are five-star ratings with 94% of reviewers recommending Dataiku as of May 2025. Dataiku was also cited for the quality of its customer support, particularly during onboarding and early-stage deployments.

Today, Dataiku is trusted by 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies, based on the top 500 of the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list (excluding China).

Platform Agnosticity: Flexibility Without Compromise

Dataiku offers deep integration with leading cloud hyperscalers while preserving complete flexibility for its customers. The platform enables organizations to connect to any cloud, infrastructure, or AI service — including the latest models and SaaS platforms — ensuring long-term agility without vendor lock-in. This commitment to optionality gives customers the foundation they need to future-proof their AI strategies amid an ever-expanding ecosystem of AI infrastructure options.



Agentic AI Interoperability With Full Enterprise Control

The Dataiku LLM Mesh continues to be a key strength for customers selecting The Universal AI Platform, validating the company’s foresight in building scalable infrastructure for GenAI and agentic systems. The LLM Mesh acts as a secure, unified gateway to thousands of LLMs — third-party, open source, and self-hosted — partnering with top GenAI providers while maintaining enterprise control. With the full suite of Dataiku LLM Guard Services, organizations can monitor usage, enforce budget limits, evaluate performance, and ensure responsible agent behavior over time.



People-First Collaboration That Scales

The Universal AI Platform is designed to support users across the technical spectrum — from code-first developers to no-code business users — helping organizations offer ubiquitous access to AI while maintaining centralized oversight and control. This balance of usability and governance is critical for enterprises scaling analytics, machine learning, GenAI, and most recently, AI agents.

To learn more about why Dataiku has been recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive time in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, visit https://www.dataiku.com.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, giving organizations control over their AI talent, processes, and technologies to unleash the creation of analytics, models, and agents. Agnostic by design, it integrates with all clouds, data platforms, AI services, and legacy systems to ensure full technology optionality — empowering customers to future-proof their AI initiatives. With built-in governance and no-, low-, and full-code capabilities, Dataiku enables the world’s largest companies to confidently build and manage differentiated AI that drives measurable business value.

Dataiku has over 1,100 employees across 13 offices worldwide, serves over 700 enterprise customers, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

