Alloy Named a Leading PR Agency in North America by PRovoke Media and PR Daily

Atlanta, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, has been named one of the 2025 Best Agencies in North America by PRovoke Media . The list recognizes the most innovative and strategic PR firms across the United States and Canada. Each year, a select group of agencies is honored for excellence in performance, quality of work, culture, thought leadership and innovation.

The recognition from PRovoke Media is just one of the latest in a strong year for Alloy. In April, Alloy was named a winner in the PR Daily Media Relations Awards for its brand messaging and positioning with Litmos . The campaign stood out for its smart use of earned media to build brand awareness and drive engagement in a competitive market.

Additionally, O’Dwyer’s PR released its 2025 agency rankings , a comprehensive list that has been published for over 50 years, and Alloy continued its seven-year streak as the #1 tech PR agency in both Atlanta and the Southeast. Out of all independent agencies included in the rankings, Alloy ranks in the top 60.

“Alloy was founded in 2012 to help reimagine the marketing and PR industry and push the limits of what a fully integrated marketing agency could achieve,” said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy. “Twelve years later, we remain focused on reshaping the marketing and PR landscape, continuously exploring innovative ways to integrate PR across the entire customer journey. Our aim is to provide greater value through strategic, data-driven solutions that blend PR, communications and creativity to deliver lasting impact.”

Alloy takes storytelling to the next level, getting to know its clients’ business, audiences and marketplace in a deeper way than typical agencies. The firm’s full-funnel approach to marketing has earned recognition for exceptional work not only for PR, but also for excellence in creative, website and UX design and paid media, rounding out a stellar award-winning year for Alloy. Get in touch today .

About Alloy