Questex's Hotec Operations 2025 Delivers Exclusive Access to Hospitality Operations Professionals and Unmatched Networking in Orlando

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the course of three highly productive and engaging days, Questex’s Hotec Operations brought together 121 attending companies, 62 buyers and 92 suppliers, generating over 1,100 face-to-face meetings. The event took place at the Caribe Royale Orlando from May 19th to the 21st and offered the ideal environment to foster new connections within a luxurious setting designed for relaxed networking, personalized meetings, and outstanding educational opportunities. Hotec Operations’ more intimate and exclusive atmosphere guarantees unmatched access to key decision-makers.

The first full day of meetings kicked off with an inspiring keynote “Service that Rocks: Amping Up Operations by Becoming Guest Obsessed,” presented by Jim Knight, business catalyst, former Hard Rock International executive, and author of “Culture That Rocks!” Hotec events are designed to foster effortless connections while also delivering inspiring content that empowers attendees to innovate and elevate their business. Knight shared bold, actionable strategies to create a guest-obsessed culture, avoid mediocrity, boost value and build resiliency.

Hotec is deeply committed to supporting the local community. For the 2025 event, Hotec partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida to help further their mission of offering comfort and care to families with children undergoing medical treatment at area hospitals. Attendees of Hotec Operations assembled care packages to be distributed by the charity, providing essential resources that help families stay close to their loved ones during critical times.

From a buyer’s perspective, Dominic Finn, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at LW Hospitality Advisors, praised the Hotec format, "It takes a lot of the guess work out of when you're going to be able to talk to someone. I really like that structure of having twenty minutes set aside to actually speak to the people you need to, as opposed to just going around on a trade show floor."

From a supplier perspective, Kristi Mattson, Regional Sales Manager at Tempur Sealy International said, "This is my fourth year coming [to Hotec Operations]. I've never left this event and not come away with a new customer. After being in this industry for more than twenty years, it amazes me that I still find new people and new companies to work with."

Amy Vaxman, Vice President & Brand Leader, Questex Hospitality Group, added, “Each year, we bring hospitality operations professionals together to share industry insights, trends and education that empowers them to drive their businesses forward. In 2025 we hosted more than 1,100 1:1 meetings to help create personal connections and partnerships. And all of this took place in a relaxing, luxurious, intimate setting to do business with unprecedented ease, effectiveness and speed."

On the second full day of meetings, Daniel Lesser, Co-Founder, President & CEO of LW Hospitality Advisors, delivered the insightful keynote “U.S. Lodging Industry H1 2025: Navigating Volatility.” Lesser discussed near and long-term risks and opportunities for the sector during uncertain times fraught with uneven market performance.

Hotec wrapped up with an 80s MTV farewell reception where attendees donned their best 80s attire and celebrated a successful event with new and old connections alike.

The 2026 edition of Hotec Operations will be held from June 8-10 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn ​in San Diego, CA.

For those interested in becoming a supplier, please reach out to Cynthia Zucker, Director of Business Development, and Brie McDonald, Business Development Manager. For those interested in being considered for a hosted buyer position, please reach out to Minmin Wong, Industry Relations Manager.

To learn more about Hotec Operations visit www.hotecoperations.com.

