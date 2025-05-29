DP World Opens Fifth Freight Forwarding Office in Brazil, Strengthening Logistics Network

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has opened a new freight forwarding office in Curitiba, Paraná – its fifth in Brazil – reinforcing the company’s strategy to build a fully integrated logistics network across Latin America.

Strategically located in downtown Curitiba, one of Southern Brazil’s most prominent industrial and logistics hubs, the new office enhances DP World’s ability to support key sectors including automotive, agribusiness, and technology. Its proximity to key export corridors reinforces DP World’s commitment to supporting Brazil’s role in the regional and global economy.

The Curitiba office offers a full suite of freight forwarding services, including FCL (full container load) and LCL (less than container load) ocean freight, air freight, domestic container transport, warehousing, international insurance, and customs clearance. These capabilities provide customers with an end-to-end logistics solution, delivering improved visibility, operational efficiency, and streamlined delivery from origin to destination.

Terry Donohoe, SVP, Freight Forwarding – Americas, DP World, said: “Curitiba represents a key milestone in the growth of our freight forwarding network in Brazil. As part of our broader expansion strategy, this new office enables us to better serve businesses across Southern Brazil with tailored, integrated logistics solutions that improve their reach and competitiveness.”

The Curitiba opening follows the successful launch of freight forwarding offices in Santos, São Paulo, Campinas, and Itajaí in 2024. Additional offices are planned for Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro later this year, followed by Manaus and Fortaleza in 2026 and 2027. These investments will contribute to the creation of over 200 new direct jobs across operations, sales, and administration in Brazil.

DP World has helped drive the expansion of Brazil’s containerized and bulk cargo goods for over a decade. The ongoing expansion of its freight forwarding network complements its established presence at São Paulo’s Port of Santos, where it operates one of the country’s largest private port terminals. The terminal, which handles 1.4 million TEUs per year, is undergoing an expansion to increase container capacity to 1.7 million TEUs.

The terminal also features the country’s largest and most modern pulp handling complex. Earlier this year, DP World and Rumo announced plans to build a new grain and fertilizer terminal, which will increase cargo handling capacity by 12.5 million tons.

Globally, DP World has opened more than 180 freight forwarding offices since 2023 – including 35 across the Americas – as part of its mission to build more resilient, efficient, and connected supply chains. The company’s logistics footprint now spans key markets across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname, with further expansions planned throughout 2025 and beyond.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com