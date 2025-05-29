Rate’s Nicole Santizo Sets the Standard for High-Net-Worth Lending in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, is proud to spotlight the continued success of Nicole Santizo, one of the nation’s top-producing loan originators and a trusted mortgage advisor to some of Silicon Valley’s most sophisticated clients.

Consistently closing more than $100 million in loan volume annually, Santizo is recognized for her production and deep consultative approach. She provides clients with tailored financing strategies designed to meet their unique financial profiles and long-term goals.

Operating out of Los Altos, Santizo serves high-net-worth individuals, self-employed entrepreneurs, and affluent buyers navigating the competitive Bay Area real estate market. A key part of her value proposition is access to Rate’s exclusive suite of Portfolio loan programs, which offer uncommon flexibility not found at most traditional banks.

These proprietary products allow borrowers to:

Secure jumbo financing with minimal down payment, desirable in today’s depressed equity markets.



Qualify based on cash flow or asset positions rather than traditional tax return analysis, ideal for clients with complex income structures.



“Today’s affluent buyer needs more than a low rate. They need a smart plan and the kind of strategic guidance that comes from direct experience and understanding of non-conventional income scenarios,” said Santizo. “What we offer through Rate’s Portfolio programs allows me to customize financing for clients who might not fit the mold at traditional institutions. It’s a game changer for Silicon Valley professionals and entrepreneurs.”

In a region where market dynamics shift quickly and client expectations are high, Santizo’s ability to combine local expertise, white-glove service, and innovative lending options continues to set her apart in California and nationwide.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

