New Engen Named Digital Marketing Agency of Record by Loews Hotels

SEATTLE, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced it has been selected by Loews Hotels as the group’s agency of record. Loews, which owns and operates 27 distinct hotel properties across the United States, has hired New Engen to drive strategic digital impact across its portfolio outside of Orlando.

“Loews Hotels is a brand with an incredible legacy and a clear vision for growth,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “We’re proud to partner with a team that values measurable business impact — and we’re excited to help accelerate their digital marketing strategy with data-driven insights and market-level precision.”

New Engen’s remit includes Connected TV (CTV) and streaming, paid social, paid search, and, most critically, advanced analytics and measurement. With a strong emphasis on accurately attributing bookings and conversions throughout the complex travel customer journey, Loews will leverage New Engen’s capabilities to tie media spend directly to business outcomes. This data-driven approach enables Loews to tailor digital marketing campaigns at the market level while preserving the consistency and sophistication of its brand.

New Engen is also providing real-time performance insights through custom dashboards built for stakeholders at every level of the organization, promoting transparency, alignment, and actionability. The agency will be closely integrated with Loews’ brand team, helping evaluate message resonance and fueling a fast feedback loop between creative and performance.

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. ​Managing over $1 billion in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including Inc. Best in Business (2022), Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company (2021-2024), Adweek Fastest Growing Agency (2023-2024), Inc. Best Workplaces (2023-2024), and most recently, U.S. Agency’s Digital Agency of the Year (2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com .

