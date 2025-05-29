Parexel Showcases Oncology Expertise at ASCO 2025; Company Selected to Present Five Posters at World’s Largest Oncology Event

Parexel also launching a comprehensive Radiopharmaceuticals report at the meeting

Onsite Parexel experts include recently appointed Chief Medical Officer and veteran oncologist Dr. Charlotte Moser, licensed medical oncologist and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Dr. Gwyn Bebb, and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Hematology, Dr. Scott Smith

DURHAM, N.C., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced the company will present five posters highlighting key research findings at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting May 30-June 3 in Chicago. Oncologist and newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Charlotte Moser, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, along with licensed medical oncologist and Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Gwyn Bebb, M.D., Ph.D. and Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Hematology, Scott Smith, M.D., Ph.D., will attend the meeting. They will be joined by members of the company’s expert Oncology and Hematology team to share insights gained from work supporting 760+ clinical projects, enrolling 107,800+ patients and collaborating with 32,700+ investigative sites over the last five years.

Parexel’s thought leadership poster presentations represent the company’s proven breadth and depth in oncology and hematology, from real-world data analysis of CAR-T procedures to regulatory guidance for theragnostic radiopharmaceuticals. Selected posters include:

“A real-world data claims-based review of CAR-T procedures, time to adverse events, patient characteristics, and social factors”

First author: Karina D'Angelo

Date and time: Saturday, May 31 from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.​

Poster board #502

“Antibody-drug conjugates and pneumonitis risk in breast cancer patients”

First author: Anna Franklin, M.D.

Online publication only

“Impact of venous thromboembolism on survival in multiple myeloma patients receiving bispecific antibody therapy: Insights from real-world data”

First author: Vladimir Otasevic, M.D., Ph.D.

Date and time: Sunday, June 1 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.​

Poster board #89

“Risk of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) associated with kinase inhibitors: Analysis of FAERS and real-world data”

First author: Kausik Maiti

Online publication only

“Voids in regulatory guidance for development of theragnostic radiopharmaceuticals in oncology”

First author: Aaron Sosa, M.D.

Online publication only

Parexel is also launching its latest report, "Advancing radiopharmaceutical development," in conjunction with ASCO. This comprehensive guide addresses challenges, opportunities and strategies for pharmaceutical and biotech customers developing radiopharmaceuticals, particularly in precision oncology and theranostics. Parexel will feature the report at Booth #12069 during the meeting.

"We are at a pivotal moment in oncology research where groundbreaking technologies like radiopharmaceuticals, CAR-T therapies and precision medicine are reshaping the landscape of cancer treatment," said Dr. Charlotte Moser. "Parexel’s presence at ASCO 2025 reflects our commitment to leading in this exciting period of innovation and supporting our customers in developing and delivering these life-saving treatments for patients.”

For more information about Parexel's presence at ASCO 2025 or to schedule a meeting, please visit https://www.parexel.com/about-us/events/asco-2025.

About Parexel

Parexel is among the world's largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster.

