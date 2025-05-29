Battery Cyclers Market Size to Hit USD 12.60 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Systems | SNS Insider

Austin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Cyclers Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Battery Cyclers Market was valued at 8.46 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.60 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.53% from 2024 to 2032.”

Rising Demand for Battery Cyclers Driven by Sustainability and Technological Advancements

The Battery Cycler Market continues to experience strong growth due to the growing awareness for battery lifecycle testing and conservation. Battery cyclers are important tools to help improve battery lifespan and performance, allowing for high-speed testing that’s essential for industries such as electric vehicles (EV) and renewable energy storage.

The US market is estimated to grow from USD 1.49 billion in 2023 to USD 2.31 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.95%. Key factors are the rising demand for energy efficiency, second-life battery testing, and the spike in government-led recycling programs. Initiatives such as Porsche’s EV battery recycling pilot, Panasonic and Sumitomo’s activities in Japan, and the US Department of Energy’s USD 3bn funding boost for domestic battery infrastructure demonstrate the momentum in the market.

Asia-Pacific Leads Battery Cyclers Market While North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Battery Cyclers Market, accounting for approximately 50% of global revenue. This leadership is underpinned by robust lithium-ion battery production and consumption in leading markets, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, where the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV), consumer electronics and energy storage manufacturers are based.

North America, particularly the U.S., is expected to register the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032. This growth is due to the rise in EV and ESS demand, and the requirement of sustainable battery recycling. Those are coupled with large government investments in homegrown battery manufacturing (and recycling) and a shift away from reliance on foreign sources for battery materials, which are also spurring the growth of battery cyclers.

Battery Cyclers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.46 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.53% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Based Batteries, Solid-State)

• By Type (Single Channel, Multi Channel, Programmable)

• By Application (Research and Development, End-Of-Line Testing, Battery Recycling, Manufacturers)

Battery Cyclers Market Segment Analysis: Technology, Type, and Application Trends

By Technology

Lithium-Ion segment hold the largest market share in the Battery Cyclers Market in 2023 which was approximately 54% as it is widely employed in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage and consumer electronic applications. This dominance is attributed to the energy density, cycle life, and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries. With global industries accelerating their move to clean energy and electrification, the demand for lithium-ion batteries and the cyclers required to test and manage them is projected to increase sharply.

By Type

The Multi-Channel segment led the Battery Cyclers Market in 2023, capturing approximately 46% of total revenue, as a result of growing need of advanced testing systems for simultaneous testing of multiple battery cells or systems.

By Application

In 2023, the End-of-Line Testing segment dominated the Battery Cyclers Market with around 35% revenue share, due to increasing demand of quality control and performance validation, such as, at the end phase of production.

The Battery Recycling segment is poised for significant growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by escalating environmental concerns and increasing demand for sustainable disposal.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Kikusui Electronics

EnerSys

Arbin Instruments

MTI Instruments

National Instruments

Htest

BIT BUDDY

Hyperbat

Neware Technology

Zhengzhou Dazhong Machinery

Recent News:

In Oct 2024, AVL also announced release of the new AVL Cell Tester™ ECO, a small footprint, air celled, multi-channel battery cell cycler at The Battery Show in Detroit. It's available in power ranges from 12A to 600A and cabinets from 8 channels to 72 channels, providing flexible and scalable solutions to enable rapid development of a wide variety of battery R&D applications.

In April 2025, SemiQ has shipped its high-efficiency 1200V SiC MOSFET module – GCMX003A120S3B1-N, GCMX003A120S7B1 to be used in 100kW EV battery cell cyclers for enhanced accuracy, durability, and energy efficiency in the battery testing apparatus.

