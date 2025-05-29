Discuss Launches New AI Interview Solution “Discuss Now”

Seattle, Washington, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With global tariffs, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences challenging how brands make decisions about packaging, product design, and messaging, companies need the ability to capture high-quality market insights at the speed of a survey. Discuss today announced the launch of Discuss Now, a self-paced AI interview solution that automates every stage of in-depth customer feedback with AI agents that find the right audiences, conduct interviews, and deliver insights in hours, not days or weeks.

These same agents can be integrated into the broader Discuss platform to combine human-led and AI-led research into one place, with the option to layer on key services as needed. This makes Discuss the first company to bring everything together in one platform, blending the nuance and depth of human-led conversations and the speed and scale of AI-led interviews.

“Our vision at Discuss has always been to help global organizations shatter assumptions by removing the barriers to understanding their customers,” said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss. “Human-led conversations will always be a central part of that equation, but we also see that AI-led interviews can help time-strapped marketers, UX, and insights teams quickly and easily keep a pulse on customer perceptions and feedback. We're excited to be the first offering solutions for either scenario.”

Discuss Now: Backed By 3 AI Agents

As customer loyalty becomes harder to earn and easier to lose, with preferences to purchase from the same company again dropping from 76% to 53% in just the past five years, according to Harvard Business Review, companies can't afford to get key decisions wrong. Discuss Now empowers teams to move faster, make more confident high-stakes decisions, and stay closer to their consumers with a direct line to the emotions and experiences of their audiences as they shop along in-store, unbox and test products at home, or react to a new campaign.





The Discuss Now solution is made up of three AI agents, each designed to automate a specific step in capturing emotionally-rich insights.

Project Agent : Consults on teams’ target profiles and instantly finds, evaluates, and identifies the best audiences from a pool of millions of vetted individuals across 150+ countries, 100k+ job titles, and 290k+ skills—delivering responses in minutes.





The best of both worlds: Human-led or AI-led conversations

By also integrating these AI agents directly into the broader Discuss platform, Discuss gives teams all they need from start to finish, in one solution. There’s no need to buy and stitch together multiple tools to achieve their objectives. With Discuss, they can easily move from an AI-led approach for quick-turn insights to a human-led approach for nuanced understanding, or a blend of both—all within a single platform.

This ‘best of both worlds’ offering makes in-depth human understanding accessible for all. It empowers insights teams to drive greater impact as strategic advisors to their business, while equipping marketing, product, CX, and UX teams with instant access to customer voices.

Powered by the most advanced AI engine for market insights

Discuss’ AI agents are purpose-built for the unique challenges and demands of in-depth customer feedback—tailor-made using decades of firsthand industry knowledge and millions of conversations conducted on the Discuss platform. The agents are powered by a dynamic training layer that allows teams to bring in their expertise and personalize the AI’s understanding of their business and project goals. Using advanced techniques like Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), teams can augment how Discuss’ AI agents ask questions and deliver insights by informing it with external data like project briefs, participants’ past responses, industry reports, or even the interview styles used by the best human moderators.

For example, when a participant responds to a question, the Interview Agent instantly uses their answer along with the external data provided to it previously to create the most tailored follow-up questions while keeping the conversation focused on the objective. The Insights Agent uses the same contextual data to generate tailored summaries and answers to the specific questions businesses need answers to. The result is deeper, more accurate market insights tailored to the unique objectives of each business, delivered in a fraction of the time.

Fueled by the most advanced AI for in-depth human understanding, with the innovations of this release, global organizations have a better way to hear the real voices, see the real emotions, and create real connections with their audiences. Whether teams need the speed and scale of AI or the depth of human-led conversations, Discuss gives them both.



About Discuss