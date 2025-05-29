Industrial Asset Management Market to Hit USD 654.30 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Predictive Maintenance and IoT-Driven Asset Optimization | SNS Insider

Pune, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Asset Management Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates the Industrial Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 156.36 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 654.30 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.29% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





In the U.S., the Industrial Asset Management market was valued at USD 39.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 165.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.27%. Growth is driven by rapid digital transformation, high demand for predictive maintenance, and widespread IoT adoption. The future outlook remains strong due to continued investments in smart manufacturing and infrastructure modernization.

Industrial Asset Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 156.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 654.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



• By Asset Type (Returnable Transport Assets, Manufacturing Assets, IT Asset, Others) Key Growth Drivers Industrial Asset Management Transformed by IoT, AI, and Predictive Analytics for Enhanced Efficiency, Reduced Downtime, and Cost Optimization.

By Component: Services Lead, Software Grows Fastest

In 2023, the services segment dominated the market and accounted for 40% of revenue share, as organizations increasingly need consulting, implementation, and support during IAM solution deployment across complex industrial environments. With businesses progressively moving away from legacy systems, there will always be a need for specific managed services and maintenance systems.

The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. As AI and cloud lie at the core of every trending software solution, real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, and mobile asset tracking will become a possibility. In the next few years, we will see huge adoption of software platforms among SMEs, due to scalability and automation 'carrots'.

By Asset Type: Manufacturing Assets Dominate, Transport Assets Grow Fastest

The manufacturing assets segment dominated the market and accounted for 38% of revenue share in 2023, as asset monitoring and predictive maintenance are widely implemented across factories and production units. Smart Sensor integration and prediction diagnostics are extremely advantageous in this segment due to the requirements of reducing unplanned downtime and discovering possibilities of enhancing performance and utilization of machinery components.

The Returnable Transport Assets segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in global logistics, growing complexity in supply chains, and booming e-commerce are driving the demand for improved traceability and lifecycle management of returnable assets. This segment is estimated to be driven by the adoption of RFID and IoT in tracking these assets.





By Region: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

The North America IAM market was the highest revenue-generating region in 2023, owing to early adoption of technologies, strong presence of leading vendors, and huge investments in industrial automation. Enterprises in the U.S. have here for years back making a lot of efforts for years to optimize performance and compliance command across either manufacturing, oil & gas, and BFSI.

The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to gain the maximum CAGR during the predicted period, owing to industrialization, digital transformation, and the increasing benefit of the government support for smart manufacturing initiatives. Major growth centers such as China, India, and Japan are fast developing advanced infrastructure, and their industrial base is gradually expanding.

Recent Developments in 2024

April 2024 – ABB launched its latest Ability Genix APM Suite, enhancing AI-driven predictive asset analytics for manufacturing industries.

– launched its latest Ability Genix APM Suite, enhancing AI-driven predictive asset analytics for manufacturing industries. February 2024 – Schneider Electric partnered with Aveva to upgrade asset management in the energy and utility sectors using unified digital platforms.

– partnered with to upgrade asset management in the energy and utility sectors using unified digital platforms. March 2024 – IBM introduced new capabilities in the Maximo Application Suite, focusing on integration with AI-powered maintenance in heavy industries.

