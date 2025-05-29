John Barrett of Great Plains Communications Named Chairman of Nebraska Telecommunications Association Board of Directors

Blair, Nebraska, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider, is proud to announce that John Barrett, the Company’s Vice President of Government Affairs, has been elected Chairman of the Nebraska Telecommunications Association (NTA) Board of Directors. In this leadership role, Barrett will help guide and shape strategic initiatives aimed at expanding broadband access across Nebraska.

“John has been a thoughtful and effective leader of our government affairs efforts at GPC, working to support the expansion of broadband and the long-term benefits of fiber connectivity,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications, who served as NTA Chairman from 2013-2015. “His natural leadership ability, experience and understanding of public policy make him well-suited for this role.”

With more than 30 years of experience in government affairs, Barrett plays a critical role at GPC, working closely with elected officials in Nebraska, Indiana and Washington D.C. to advocate for policies and funding programs that expand broadband access including the Nebraska Universal Service Fund (NUSF) and other state and federal broadband initiatives. His efforts help drive the deployment of high-speed fiber infrastructure that supports economic development, education, healthcare and overall quality of life across the Midwest.

“I’m honored to serve as Chairman of the NTA Board of Directors,” said John Barrett, Vice President of Government Affairs at GPC. “Expanding reliable, high-performance broadband to all areas of Nebraska requires coordinated policy, smart investment and ongoing collaboration. I look forward to working with fellow NTA members to strengthen programs like the Nebraska Universal Service Fund and support infrastructure development that meets the long-term connectivity needs of our state.”

“We are excited to have John Barrett as the new NTA Chairman,” said NTA President Tip O’Neill. “He is well-known by policymakers in Lincoln, Nebraska and Washington, D.C. and will be an effective spokesperson and leader for the NTA’s efforts to provide advanced and sustainable service to our customers.”

About Nebraska Telecommunications Association

The Nebraska Telecommunications Association represents the local telecommunications industry in Nebraska.

Members of the Nebraska Telecommunications Association (NTA) provide quality, affordable, and reliable communications services to all Nebraskans. From urban to rural areas, the services we provide enhance our communities by investing in the critical communications infrastructure that empowers Nebraskans to connect and compete on a global level. NTA members are committed to accelerating the deployment of broadband across Nebraska.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. The company prides itself on a high performing network and high performing people, delivering world-class technology solutions that connect, inspire and empower customers, communities, employees and partners.

With over a century of experience, the company delivers fiber-based services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, video and voice solutions to business and residential customers in over 200 communities in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, hyperscalers and other service providers.

All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 19,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. Learn more at www.gpcom.com.