Bitget Wallet Joins Solana Summit 2025 as Major Partner to Advance Crypto Payments





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has announced its official partnership with the Solana Summit 2025 as a major sponsor, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand real-world crypto adoption. The summit, taking place from June 5 to 7 in Da Nang, Vietnam, is expected to gather over 1,000 developers and founders from across the global Solana ecosystem.

At the event, Bitget Wallet will debut new in-app payment features that enables users to scan QR codes and complete transactions instantly on-site. Visitors to its branded coffee booth can enjoy complimentary drinks when paying with Bitget Wallet. Additional activations include live product demonstrations, developer workshops, and exclusive merchandise giveaways, all centered around Bitget Wallet's expanding PayFi suite. Designed to streamline crypto payments across currencies and networks, the wallet's PayFi roadmap includes upcoming support for both national QR codes and Solana Pay, unlocking seamless QR-based transactions across currencies and blockchains.

"We're excited to partner with Solana Summit to showcase the potential of real-world crypto payments," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Bitget Wallet is no longer just a place to store and send tokens — it's becoming the starting point for how people trade, earn, pay, and explore onchain, delivering smarter, simpler experiences that solve real user pain points and bring crypto closer to everyday life."

On June 5, Bitget Wallet will open with a product announcement introducing its QR-based payment integrations, including Solana Pay and VietQR for seamless, multi-currency payments. A developer workshop will follow, showcasing how Solana dApps can integrate and scale within the wallet ecosystem. On June 6, Xavier Ow Yeong will join a panel discussion on how on-chain finance is reshaping payment, financing, and spending behaviors. That evening, Bitget Wallet will co-host a community meetup with Saros, featuring a preview of its upcoming VietQR payment integration and a $500 incentive pool for attendees who test the functionality.

Bitget Wallet offers a full Solana feature set across Trade, Earn, Pay, and Discover. Users can access Solana-native limit order trading through integration with Jupiter DEX, perform cross-chain swaps, and stake SOL via the wallet's Earn suite. The wallet also supports reclaiming idle SOL through Solana account rent refunds, provides built-in MEV protection, and enables gas fee coverage using GetGas with Solana Paymaster support. Additionally, users can explore a wide array of Solana-based DApps directly within the app. These capabilities reflect Bitget Wallet's broader commitment to making onchain finance more accessible, efficient, and secure for users engaging with the Solana network.

Find out more on Bitget Wallet's official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c05961d3-ca9c-4cbe-8607-241ef5e550bc