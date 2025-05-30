Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 72 808 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
22 May 2025Euronext Brussels8 00033.8034.0533.45270 400
 MTF CBOE6 00033.7133.9033.50202 260
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
23 May 2025Euronext Brussels8 30033.5833.9532.75278 714
 MTF CBOE5 54033.7033.9532.85186 698
 MTF Turquoise66733.5233.9532.9522 358
 MTF Aquis1 20933.5233.9532.8540 526
26 May 2025Euronext Brussels8 48634.3634.5034.10291 579
 MTF CBOE5 50034.3734.5034.20189 035
 MTF Turquoise1 10034.4034.6034.2037 840
 MTF Aquis91434.4534.4534.4531 487
27 May 2025Euronext Brussels8 43434.4734.6534.25290 720
 MTF CBOE5 19934.4934.7034.35179 314
 MTF Turquoise93934.5334.6034.3532 424
 MTF Aquis85634.4934.6034.4029 523
28 May 2025Euronext Brussels8 00035.2835.6034.80282 240
 MTF CBOE3 66435.4135.6035.25129 742
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 72 80834.2735.6033.702 494 860

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 600 shares during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 770 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
22 May 20251 20033.7834.1033.5040 536
23 May 20251 40033.1533.4032.8046 410
26 May 202500.000.000.000
27 May 202500.000.000.000
28 May 202500.000.000.000
Total2 600   86 946


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
22 May 202500.000.000.000
23 May 202540033.8033.8033.8013 520
26 May 20251 60034.2334.6034.0054 768
27 May 202557034.5634.7034.5019 699
28 May 20251 20035.2135.6034.7042 252
Total3 770   130 239

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 667 shares.

On 28 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 369 742 own shares, or 6.21% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p250530E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Recommended Reading