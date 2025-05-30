Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
30 May 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 29 May 2025 it had purchased a total of 7,979 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased7,979--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)486.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)484.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)484.96p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 366,176,532 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 366,176,532.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
29-05-202515:52:36GBp319484.60XLONxHaNvAHI3HP
29-05-202515:52:36GBp457484.80XLONxHaNvAHI3HR
29-05-202515:51:02GBp157485.00XLONxHaNvAHI1hc
29-05-202515:51:02GBp231485.00XLONxHaNvAHI1he
29-05-202515:50:33GBp783485.00XLONxHaNvAHI193
29-05-202515:50:33GBp323484.60XLONxHaNvAHI19D
29-05-202515:45:27GBp487484.20XLONxHaNvAHIAIF
29-05-202515:42:03GBp275484.60XLONxHaNvAHJsgv
29-05-202515:38:38GBp39484.00XLONxHaNvAHJr0e
29-05-202515:38:38GBp139484.00XLONxHaNvAHJr06
29-05-202515:38:37GBp53484.00XLONxHaNvAHJr30
29-05-202515:38:26GBp123484.00XLONxHaNvAHJrJY
29-05-202515:38:26GBp124484.00XLONxHaNvAHJrJp
29-05-202515:38:25GBp167484.20XLONxHaNvAHJrJ4
29-05-202515:38:25GBp300484.20XLONxHaNvAHJrJC
29-05-202515:38:25GBp38484.20XLONxHaNvAHJrJE
29-05-202515:38:25GBp11484.20XLONxHaNvAHJrJG
29-05-202515:38:25GBp126484.00XLONxHaNvAHJrJR
29-05-202515:38:25GBp212484.20XLONxHaNvAHJrIj
29-05-202515:38:25GBp486484.40XLONxHaNvAHJrIA
29-05-202515:37:15GBp170484.60XLONxHaNvAHJpZe
29-05-202515:33:09GBp127484.00XLONxHaNvAHJ$Z0
29-05-202515:32:33GBp122484.40XLONxHaNvAHJ$Oo
29-05-202515:32:23GBp184484.60XLONxHaNvAHJylJ
29-05-202515:27:44GBp125485.20XLONxHaNvAHJuGw
29-05-202515:20:19GBp146485.80XLONxHaNvAHJXsa
29-05-202515:20:19GBp246486.00XLONxHaNvAHJXsq
29-05-202512:03:45GBp15486.00XLONxHaNvAHDFe0
29-05-202512:03:45GBp283486.00XLONxHaNvAHDFe5
29-05-202511:19:04GBp1485.80XLONxHaNvAHEkpe
29-05-202511:19:04GBp28485.80XLONxHaNvAHEkpg
29-05-202511:19:04GBp1485.80XLONxHaNvAHEkpi
29-05-202511:19:04GBp17485.80XLONxHaNvAHEkpk
29-05-202511:19:04GBp401486.00XLONxHaNvAHEkpm
29-05-202511:19:04GBp31486.00XLONxHaNvAHEkpo
29-05-202511:19:04GBp15486.00XLONxHaNvAHEkpq
29-05-202511:02:37GBp15486.00XLONxHaNvAHELLa
29-05-202509:19:32GBp196485.80XLONxHaNvAHFH9m
29-05-202509:17:28GBp226486.00XLONxHaNvAHFUI@
29-05-202509:12:02GBp461486.00XLONxHaNvAHFQo7
29-05-202508:15:34GBp319486.00XLONxHaNvAH8YrC

Recommended Reading

  • May 29, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36029 May 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares
  • May 28, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36028 May 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares