Aurora Mobile's GPTBots.ai Welcomes the Enhanced DeepSeek-R1-0528 Model to Power Enterprise AI Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced the integration of newly updated DeepSeek-R1-0528—a groundbreaking open-source reasoning AI model that rivals proprietary giants like OpenAI’s o3 and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro—into its leading enterprise-grade AI platform GPTBots.ai. This significant update, released by DeepSeek, brings enhanced reasoning capabilities and developer-friendly features, further empowering GPTBots.ai to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to enterprises worldwide.

Why DeepSeek-R1-0528 Matters for GPTBots.ai Users

The DeepSeek-R1-0528 model brings substantial advancements in reasoning capabilities, achieving notable benchmark improvements such as AIME 2025 accuracy rising from 70% to 87.5% and LiveCodeBench coding performance increasing from 63.5% to 73.3%. These enhancements empower GPTBots.ai users to tackle complex tasks in domains like math, science, business, and programming with greater precision and efficiency.

Additionally, the model’s reduced hallucination rate, along with support for JSON output and function calling, ensures seamless integration into business workflows, delivering reliable and consistent results. These improvements align perfectly with the mission of GPTBots.ai to provide secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready AI solutions.

Smaller Variants for Scalable Deployments



For enterprises with limited compute resources, DeepSeek has introduced a distilled version, DeepSeek-R1-0528-Qwen3-8B, optimized for smaller-scale applications. This variant achieves state-of-the-art performance among open-source models while requiring only 16 GB of GPU memory, making it accessible for businesses with modest hardware setups.

Open Source, Enterprise-Ready

DeepSeek-R1-0528 is available under the permissive MIT License, supporting commercial use and customization. This open-source approach aligns with the commitment of GPTBots.ai to offering flexible, cost-effective solutions that empower enterprises to build tailored AI applications without the constraints of proprietary models.

What This Means for GPTBots.ai Clients

By integrating DeepSeek-R1-0528, GPTBots.ai enhances its platform’s ability to deliver advanced AI solutions for industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and e-commerce. Whether it’s automating customer support, optimizing decision-making, or generating actionable insights, GPTBots.ai clients can now access even more powerful tools to drive innovation and efficiency.

Looking Ahead

The release of DeepSeek-R1-0528 underscores the growing potential of open-source AI models in enterprise applications. GPTBots.ai has swiftly integrated DeepSeek's latest advancements into its platform, enabling businesses to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots.ai enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots.ai is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.

For more information, please visit www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com