AFRL Awards Concurrent Technologies Corporation a $3.5M Contract Modification to Further Improve Microgrid Resiliency

Johnstown, PA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded a $3.5 million contract modification to Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) to build on direct current (DC) microgrid technology at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The new work will facilitate overarching control of multiple DC microgrids and add generation and storage capacity. This technology solution will save energy when connected to the utility grid and provide resilient power when utility power is lost.

“We are proud to continue supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory in enhancing the Air Force’s energy posture,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “This contract modification underscores CTC’s ongoing technology development and its role in advancing broader technology solutions.”

CTC will continue implementing a resilient DC microgrid design around Kirtland’s mission requirements. The use of the DC microgrid and overarching controller will improve system efficiencies and reliability over conventional alternating current (AC) microgrids by reducing the reliance on DC/AC inverters, a common failure point for traditional microgrids. CTC will execute a demonstration plan documenting technical achievements and cost savings attributable to the microgrid type and configuration to serve as a basis for the transition of this approach beyond Kirtland AFB.

“DC microgrids are an exciting next step in resiliency solutions. This modification addresses the ability to integrate multiple DC microgrids across an installation, optimizing many resources to achieve a common objective,” said Kevin Merichko, CTC Director, Infrastructure.

