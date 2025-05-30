Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market to Worth USD 6.27 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.42% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growing Demand for Low-Energy Wireless Connectivity Drives Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market Growth

The growing demand for low power wide area network (LPWAN) across consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial sector is driving the market of Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready. Newer protocols like Bluetooth 5.0 or 5.2 provide faster transfer speeds, longer range and greater power efficiency, which is perfect for interacting with wearables, smart homes and more. In the U.S., the market is anticipated to be worth USD 1.36 billion in 2023 due to rising smartphone penetration and increased adoption of wireless audio devices and fitness trackers. Automotive infotainment devices, car diagnostics, and hands-free kits often include Bluetooth Smart Ready. The growing relevance of smart home and industrial automation and the widespread use of mobile and field automation systems using non-proprietary wireless standards also contributes to drive the market.

North America Leads Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market, capturing 33.7% of global revenue. This leading market position is owed to their early implementation of novel wireless technologies and high demand from important applications sectors like automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. Major players such as Apple, Tesla, and General Motors are incorporating Bluetooth hardware into products/solutions such as AirPods, Tesla’s cars, and medical devices, which is driving the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding electronics manufacturing, and widespread smartphone adoption. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing increased demand for Bluetooth-enabled wearables, smart home devices, and industrial IoT applications.

Bluetooth Smart Ready Leads Market Share While Bluetooth 5.0 and Wearables Drive Future Growth

By Technology

In 2023, Bluetooth Smart Ready held the largest global market share at 44.7%, due to its compatibility with both traditional Bluetooth and BLE): 9.1%. Its adoption in the automotive infotainment, consumer devices and smart home sectors cemented its lead. This cross-compatibility made it an excellent option for the vendors that were looking for future-proof components.

By Application

The automotive segment held 21.3% of the Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market in 2023, with the growing implementation of Bluetooth for hands-free calling, audio streaming, vehicle diagnosis, and high-end infotainment systems Throughout the forecast period. Bluetooth Smart Ready technology is also an essential driver, as automakers are focusing on offering increased in-vehicle connectivity.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2024, Samsung unveiled the AI-capable Galaxy Tab S10 series, which offers increased CPU, GPU and NPU power and comes with a bundled S Pen for more intuitive productivity. With the available Galaxy AI ecosystem and SmartThings, the tablets are part of the rapidly growing network of supported devices delivering best-in-class, intelligent experiences, and robust security with Samsung Knox.

In May 2025, Garmin’s latest Forerunner 265 leads in 2025 for runners with advanced training features and strong battery life, while the rugged Enduro 3 is top for hikers, offering solar charging and durability.

